OSKALOOSA – Several area teams battled it out with some of the top teams and top athletes in the state on Tuesday at the Oskaloosa Invitational cross-country meet.
Twin Cedars junior Rylee Dunkin picked up her third win of the season, crossing the finish line in 20:24 taking the girls individual title racing away from Pella Christian junior Joslyn Terpstra as the 11th-ranked individual runner in Class 1A won in Oskaloosa by 35.6 seconds. Danville-New London, the top-ranked boys cross-country team in Class 2A, won the team title at Edmundson Park scoring 43 points with four runners finishing in the top 10, led by a winning run from Ty Carr in 16:36.4 seconds beating out Oskaloosa senior Patrick DeRonde by nine seconds.
The Albia cross-country teams followed up top-three runs in the varsity white division of the Forest Park Festival over the weekend in St. Louis. The Lady Dees placed second for the second straight meet, and third time overall this season, scoring 81 points on Tuesday at Edmundson Park after finishing just six points shy of St. Joseph's Academy (Mo.) for the team title in Missouri with 80 points.
Serene Thompson followed up a top-10 run at Forest Park by running nearly 40 seconds faster in Oskaloosa for the 15th-ranked (2A) Lady Dees. Thompson placed eighth in 21:20.6 on Tuesday after crossing the finish line in 22:01.2 on Saturday in St. Louis.
The Albia boys placed third in St. Louis over the weekend in the varsity boys white division with 120 points, led by top-10 runs by Dawson Bonnett (sixth in 18:12.5) and Ethan Stalzer (10th in 18:28.6) at Forest Park. The 12th-ranked (2A) Blue Demons placed seventh with 158 total points on Tuesday in Oskaloosa, paced by Stalzer's 14th-place run of 18:07.6 and Bonnett's 18th-place run of 18:13.2.
Davis County edged out Albia in the boys portion of the Oskaloosa Invitational, edging the Blue Demons by six points for sixth place. Carson Shively led the 14th-ranked (2A) Mustangs at Edmundson, crossing the finish line in sixth place in a time of 17:27.4.
Macy Hill led the 12th-ranked (2A) Davis County girls to a fourth-place finish in team points at Oskaloosa, placing seventh for the Mustangs in 21:17.8. Davis County finished with 103 points, finishing 18 points behind Newton for third place and 43 points behind seventh-ranked (2A) Williamsburg for the girls team title.
Kelsey Pacha and Carley Seeley again followed each other across the finish line for the second straight meet to lead the Fairfield girls cross-country team. Seeley edged out Pacha by 4.8 seconds for 12th-place, posting a time of 21:44.7, after Pacha beat out Seeley for 19th at Waterworks Park on Thursday.
The Fairfield boys placed ninth at Edmundson Park with 194 total points. Gavin Van Veen returned to action for the Trojans, finishing 16th in 18:11.8.
The Ottumwa girls came home in sixth place with 136 points, just 10 points shy of Fairfield. Jasmine Luedtke rebounded after battling through illness on Thursday at Waterworks Park, making a 44-second improvement to edge out Lina Newland for the top time for the Bulldog girls finishing 11th in 21:32.2. Newland, coming off a personal-best run at Waterworks breaking 22 minutes for the first time, finished 16th in 22:01.2 edging Davis County junior Addison Stuchel by 0.3 seconds at the finish.
The Bulldog boys placed 11th with 240 team points. Asa Canny led OHS for the fourth straight race, placing 12th in 17:54.7.
The Ottumwa junior varsity teams both had top-10 individual runs at Edmundson Park. Noah Trucano finished fourth for the Bulldog JV boys in 19:27.9, leading OHS to a eighth-place finish among JV teams with 219 points, while Lilly Mitchell posted a 10th-place run in 25:54 leading the Bulldog JV girls to a third-place finish with 80 total points.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls finished 11th with 309 points, led by a 59th-place run of 24:56.7 by freshman Katelynn Glenn. The Rocket boys scored 331 points, finishing 12th, with Sam Seddon's 32nd-place run of 19:03.5 setting the pace.
Lauren Phillips posted the top time of the night for the Centerville girls, finishing 21st in 22:22.1. Euan Lechtenberg finished 74th in 21:26.9 to set the pace for the Centerville boys.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
Edmundson Park
Oskaloosa
9-14-21
BOYS
Team scoring — 1. Danville/New London 43, 2. Williamsburg 71, 3. Grinnell 139, 4. Oskaloosa 145, 5. Pella Christian 148, 6. Davis County 152, 7. Albia 158, 8. Newton 161, 9. Fairfield 194, 10. Knoxville 196, 11. Ottumwa 240, 12. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 331.
Top Ten — 1. Ty Carr (DNL) 16:36.4, 2. Patrick DeRonde (Osky) 16:45.4, 3. Alexander Julian (DNL) 16:53, 4. Treycen Garton (Newton) 17:08.6, 5. Rylan Martin (DNL) 17:23.7, 6. Carson Shively (DC) 17:27.4, 7. Harrison Garber (Williamsburg) 17:34.4, 8. Seth Bailey (DNL) 17:41.1, 9. Sam Rich (Williamsburg) 17:41.5, 10. Landon Menninga (Newton) 17:43.1.
Ottumwa Runners — 12. Asa Canny 17:54.7, 43. Noah Trucano 19:30.1, 58. Waulfret Morales 19:51.5, 59. Jacob Mellin 19:56.8, 68. Anthony Reyman 20:30.2, 78. Elijah Menninga 22:35, 79. Zander Proctor 22:44.6.
Albia Runners — 14. Ethan Stalzer 18:07.6, 18. Dawson Bonnett 18:13.2, 31. John Pistek 19:03.4, 47. C.J. Ratliff 19:35.2, 48. Adam Sheffield 19:38.6, 66. Grant Wilson 20:24, 73. Ethan Yarkosky 21:07.5.
Centerville Runners — 74. Euan Lechtenberg 21:26.9, 85. Mason Opperman 29:17.4.
Davis County Runners — 6. Shively 17:27.4, 28. Brody Humphrey 18:54.2, 34. Aaron Cook 19:10.6, 38. Mark Shirley 19:25, 46. Taylor Huggins 19:32.3, 50. Drake Hamm 19:41.8, 60. Micah Carroll 19:59.2.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Runners — 32. Sam Seddon 19:03.5, 69. Noah Walker 20:30.9, 75. Carsen Wade 22:08.2, 76. Brooks Moore 22:30.8, 79. Jackson Tuller 22:52, 80. Grant LaRue 23:46.7, 81. Cael Lenox 26:03.6, 84. Colton Brown 26:34.4.
Fairfield Runners — 16. Gavin Van Veen 18:11.8, 29. Nate Konczal 18:57.2, 40. Brady McWhirter 19:28.4, 53. Riley Perkins 19:45.6, 56. Dayton Mauck 19:48.1, 71. Dallen Rippey 20:50.1.
GIRLS
Team scoring — 1. Williamsburg 60, 2. Albia 81, 3. Newton 85, 4. Davis County 103, 5. Fairfield 126, 6. Ottumwa 136, 7. Oskaloosa 155, 8. Grinnell 171, 9. Danville/New London 231, 10. Knoxville 266, 11. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 309.
Top Ten — 1. Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars) 20:24, 2. Joslyn Terpstra (Pella Christian) 20:59.6, 3. Natalie Bemer (Williamsburg) 21:02.2, 4. Alyssa Shannon (Newton) 21:07.8, 5. Ruth Jennings (Williamsburg) 21:08.8, 6. Jaclyn Holmes (Pella Christian) 21:10.8, 7. Macy Hill (DC) 21:17.8, 8. Serene Thompson (Albia) 21:20.6, 9. Sage Adam (Osky) 21:27.6, 10. Thea Larsson (Grinnell) 21:29.3.
Ottumwa Runners — 11. Jasmine Luedtke 21:32.2, 15. Lina Newland 22:01.2, 33. Sarah Hunger 23:08, 49. Vanessa Simmons 24:04.6, 52. Mariah Frueh 24:06.6, 60. Mallory Morgan 25:01.1, 74. Olivia Palen 26:44.7.
Albia Runners — 8. Thompson 21:20.6, 18. Olivia Sheffield 22:07.2, 20. Avery Major 22:20.5, 23. Lily Buckingham 22:26, 31. Makenna Cronin 23:04.9, 47. Juliana Brown 23:56.8, 53. Ellie Martin 24:31.
Centerville Runners — 21. Lauren Phillips 22:22.1, 30. Noelle Craver 23:02.9, 82. Savannah Heintz 33:25.6.
Davis County Runners — 7. Hill 21:17.8, 163. Addison Stuchel 22:01.5, 27. Karston Nebel 22:50.8, 32. Makayla Bachman 23:06.3, 44. Cassidy VanLaningham 23:43.4, 62. Sadie Spargur 25:19.4, 64. Jada Will 25:32.1.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Runners — 59. Katelynn Glenn 24:56.7, 63. Ava Eastlick 25:23.8, 65. Claire Hayward 25:56.6, 78. Nicole Edgren 28:26.9, 80. Lillian Fairchild 30:58.3, 83. Samantha Rist 34:15.8.
Fairfield Runners — 12. Carley Seeley 21:44.7, 13. Kelsey Pacha 21:49.4, 34. Malena Bloomquist 23:15.7, 43. Paige Bisgard 23:35.5, 48. Grace Forrest 23:57.6, 50. Makenzie Kraemer 24:05.8.
Waterworks Park
Fairfield
9-9-21
BOYS
Team scoring — 1. Danville/New London 32, 2. Clear Creek-Amana 71, 3. Washington 117, 4. Oskaloosa 134, 5. Mount Pleasant 186, 6. Chariton 196, 7. Fairfield 198, 8. Fort Madison 200, 9. Burlington 252, 10. Ottumwa 255, 11. Winfield-Mount Union 360, 12. WACO 528, 13. Hillcrest Academy 633.
Top Ten — 1. Lance Sobaski (Washington) 16:34, 2. Patrick DeRonde (Osky) 16:46.2, 3. Ty Carr (DNL) 16:46.6, 4. Rylan Martin (DNL) 17:15.7, 5. Mitch Rees (Washington) 17:18, 6. Alexander Julian (DNL) 17:22.4, 7. Gavin Zillyette (CCA) 17:24, 8. Seth Bailey (DNL) 17:36.6, 9. Zach Wise (Pekin) 17:39, 10. Sam Morehead (Burlington) 17:42.4.
Ottumwa Runners — 11. Asa Canny 17:52.1, 31. Anthony Reyman 19:12.9, 52. Noah Trucano 19:45.7, 82. Waulfret Morales 20:35.2, 86. Jacob Mellin 20:45, 122. Elijah Menninga 21:59.9, 141. Zander Proctor 22:53.4, 163. Luke Mellin 23:53.1, 177. Quenton Mitchell 25:43.4, 178. Daniel Steele 25:54.8, 188. Trevor Shelton 27:38.4, 190. Htoo Wah 27:43.3, 192. James Gates 31:05.5.
Cardinal Runners — 162. Kyran Spees 23:52.9.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Runners — 79. Brooks Moore 20:32.1, 99. Sam Seddon 21:06.5, 149. Jackson Tuller 23:18.2, 174. Cael Lenox 25:22.8.
Fairfield Runners — 14. Kaidyn Mickels 18:11.3, 18. Gavin Van Veen 18:25.5, 40. Nate Konczal 19:28.9, 58. Riley Perkins 19:55, 73. Dayton Mauck 20:26.3, 87. Dallen Rippey 20:45.8, 116. Gabe Tejada 21:53.7, 126. Chandler Pumphrey 22:17.1, 133. Preston Stevenson 22:40.4, 160. Brayden Wages 23:48.1.
Pekin Runners — 9. Wise 17:39, 118. J.T. Spray 21:56.5, 168. Dylan Sobaski 24:46.
Van Buren County Runners — 113. Chase Clark 21:44.5, 120. Isaiah Meek 21:59, 128. Zane Smith 22:21.9, 152. Grant Lilley 23:30.7.
GIRLS
Team scoring — 1. Clear Creek-Amana 72, 2. Washington 76, 3. Pekin 90, 4. Fairfield 135, 5. Ottumwa 143, 6. Mount Pleasant 145, 7. Oskaloosa 148, 8. Fort Madison 221, 9. Danville/New London 290, 10. Cardinal 305, 11. Chariton 332, 12. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 369.
Top Ten — 1. Haidyn Barker (CCA) 20:47.3, 2. Abby Blint (MP) 21:04.2, 3. Kira Barker (CCA) 21:04.9, 4. Emerson Fehrer (Chariton) 21:06.5, 5. Lauren Steigleder (Pekin) 21:29.2, 6. Lina Newland (Ottumwa) 21:37.7, 7. Quincy Griffis (Washington) 21:43.6, 8. Hadley Augustine (Notre Dame) 21:55, 9. Sage Adam (Osky) 22:03.7, 10. Hannah Fruehling (WBND) 21:55.
Ottumwa Runners — 6. Newland 21:37.7, 13. Jasmine Luedtke 22:16.5, 35. Sarah Hunger 23:38.6, 45. Yaeli Carapia 24:09.7, 63. Mallory Morgan 25:22.8, 92. Olivia Palen 26:48.8, 98. Alaina Raleeh 27:07.1, 104. Lilly Mitchell 27:24.8, 107. Isabelle Henderson 27:40.6, 123. Lydia Swarney 29:31.9, 127. Kara Lockwood 30:48.3, 133. Jocelyn Maw 31:36.1, 136. Oradie Kalunda 32:55, 137. Tania Rivera 32:55.7
Cardinal Runners — 50. Araceli Tapitillo 24:42, 55. Caitlyn Reber 24:53.4, 65. Lauren Sloan 25:26.7, 87. Shakayla Uehling-Techel 26:38.4, 91. Ashlyn Patrick 26:46.7, 94. Ava Ferrell 26:51.3, 106. Makenzi Preston 27:37.5, 109. Abi Durflinger 27:56.3.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Runners — 68. Kaitlynn Glenn 25:32.5, 71. Ava Eastlick 25:42.9, 80. Abby Jager 26:00.4, 84. Claire Hayward 26:14, 116. Nicole Edgren 28:27.1, 82. Lillian Fairchield 31:20, 134. Samantha Rist 31:36.2, 135. Lillian Fairchild 32:22.1.
Fairfield Runners — 19. Kelsey Pacha 22:52.2, 20. Carley Seeley 22:55.8, 34. Makenzie Kraemer 23:38, 37. Malena Bloomquist 23:44.4, 35. Grace Forrest 24:30, 43. Paige Bisgard 24:00.9, 44. Grace Forrest 24:09.1
Pekin Runners — 5. Steigleder 21.29.2, 13. Lauren Derscheid 22:11.9, 25. Audrey Fariss 23:08.5, 28. Sarah Eubanks 23:22.1, 32. Mia Clark 23:31.8, 51. Brooke Sylvester 24:42.2, 58. Zoey Johnson 24:59.9, 64. Aliya Peel 25:24.3, 69. Emily Laumeyer 25:35.5, 82. Lexi Swearingen 26:04, 100. Renae Eubanks 27:17.3, 120. Ava Ford 29:08.1.
Van Buren County Runners — 22. Payten Poling 23:04.