OTTUMWA – Technically, Earlham and Pekin earned the top two team tickets to compete in the Class 1A girls state cross-country race on Thursday.
In truth, three girls cross-country teams advanced to state. Payten Poling and Faith Neeley, the only two runners that have represented Van Buren County girls cross-country, are both headed to Fort Dodge.
Poling clinched her first trip to state at Wildwood Park, placing sixth in the 1A state qualifying race in 21:06. Just 33 seconds later, Neeley joined her Warrior teammate in punching a ticket to next Saturday's state girls race edging out Lily Dixon of Earlham and Cheyanne Bruns of Twin Cedars for 10th place, the regional race cutoff for state.
"It's amazing to finally have a teammate come up with me for that extra support during the race," Neeley said after becoming a four-time state cross-country qualifier. "I've had the support of everyone during the races off the course. That extra support of having a teammate running with me and knowing I'm not alone out there during the race is going to be amazing."
Several individuals will compete at the state cross-country races over the two days of competition at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. The Pekin and Albia girls will be the only area squads to place highly enough to clinch entire team state berths with the Panthers securing second place at Wildwood Park in the 1A regional meet, scoring 61 points to edge Pella Christian out for second place, while Albia secured the third and final 2A regional ticket to the girls state meet at Williamsburg finishing with 100 points to edge South Central Conference rival Davis County by 35 points.
After sending their entire girls and boys teams to state over the past two years, Davis County will have just one runner representing the program after competing in what might have been the toughest state qualifying meet in 2A. Carson Shively will be seeking his third state medal for the Mustang boys as the senior won the district individual title at Williamsburg, crossing the finish line in 16:59.2 on Thursday.
Cardinal senior Gavin Grove also clinched a trip to the Class 2A boys state race on Thursday. Grove finished ninth in 17:35.3, giving the Comet cross-country program a state representative for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Albia boys finished sixth in the 2A district meet on Thursday, scoring 135 points while Davis County placed fourth with 124 points, finishing 45 points shy of topping East Marshall for the third and final state qualifying spot as a team. The Blue Demons will be represented at state in the 2A boys race by senior Dawson Bonnett, who placed 10th in 17:37.9, and sophomore Ethan Stalzer who clinched a state trip by placing 12th at Williamsburg in 17:39.2.
Pekin senior Zack Wise will represent the Panthers at the Class 1A boys state race next Saturday afternoon, qualifying for the fourth straight year by finishing fourth in Ottumwa in 17:43. Pekin finished fourth as a team on Thursday, scoring 169 points finishing 110 points shy of Pella Christian for the second and final team qualifying berth in the district meet.
Gavin Van Veen will represent the Fairfield Trojans at the Class 3A boys state race next Friday afternoon in Fort Dodge. Van Veen finished 15th, earning the final ticket out of the district meet in Pella edging Clear Creek-Amana freshman Brock Hilsman by just over a second clinching a trip to state by crossing the finish line in 17:29.78.