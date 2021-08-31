ALBIA – There's no place like home when it comes to staging a late rally.
No team can appreciate that more than the Albia football team, who may find themselves in need of a boost from their fans to pull out a game in the fourth quarter at Ironman Field later this fall. On Monday, the Blue Demon football players were out in full force to give their classmates on the 14th-ranked (2A) boys cross-country team a boost as both John Pistek and Ethan Stalzer passed Knoxville senior Max Purvis, lifting Albia to a two-point win (36-38) over the Panthers in the season-opening home invitational for the Blue Demons.
"It was closer than we'd like it, but we always know what it takes to go get the next guy," Albia senior Dawson Bonnett said. "It was nice to have the football guys out here showing us their support. It gave us a little extra kick heading into the final turn and helped us finish the race."
Bonnett led all Albia runners on Monday, placing fifth overall in 18:37. The difference for the 14th-ranked Blue Demons was the pack running with all five runners that scored in the meet placing within a minute of each other, by far the closest spread among scoring runners in the meet.
"It was a successful night overall," Albia head cross-country coach Todd Ratliff said. "We knew that, without losing any runners from last year, that Knoxville was going to be tough. Just because we beat them in this meet doesn't mean we'll beat them the next time.
"We know they'll be hungry to beat us the next time we'll run against them. That puts a little bit of a target on our backs, so we'll really have to pick things up. That makes this a good way to start the season. Hopefully, we continue to push each other to pick off some more (South Central) conference opponents."
Albia came within five points of a team championship sweep on Monday. The Lady Dees were edged out by the third-ranked (1A) Pekin girls with five runners placing in the top 12, giving the Panthers 27 points in a solid season opener.
"The girls did pretty well looking at the times. It was a hard course and we have three runners that aren't even here," Pekin head cross-country coach Davis Eidahl said. "One girl didn't come out this year, one girl had surgery and one has leg problems.
"The girls did alright and we'll continue to get better. The days of Pekin having almost every runner in the top 10 is over. There are other girls out here that are pretty good."
One of those girls is returning state placewinner Rylee Dunkin. The junior from Twin Cedars followed up a runner-up finish last Thursday at Collins-Maxwell by winning the girls race at Albia in 20:14, beating out Albia freshman Serene Thompson by 58 seconds and Pekin senior Lauren Derscheid by 65 seconds.
"It may have helped to get one meet under my belt. There were a few nerves that I shook out on Thursday," Dunkin said. "I improved my time, which is always a good thing. I try to get out in front and stay in front. That's just how I run."
Wayne senior R.C. Hicks won the boys race in 17:41, helping the Falcons finish third with 67 points, holding off Knoxville senior Seth Walraven by eight seconds. Pekin senior Zack Wise finished third in 18:02 for the Panther boys, who had all but three runners suspended for an alleged incident that occured at Pekin's preseason cross-country camp earlier this month.
The Moravia boys finished fifth with 141 points, led by Matthew Seals who placed 22nd in 21:08. Olivia Hathcock led the Mohawks in the girls race, placing 49th in 37:34.
Centerville sophomore Lauren Phillips led the Redettes, crossing the finish line in seventh place in 22:25. Euan Lechtenberg led the Centerville boys in the season-opening Albia Invitational, finishing 30th in 22:05.
Payten Poling led the Van Buren County girls in the season-opening Albia Invitational, crossing the finish line in 21st place for the Warriors in 24:41. Freshmen teammates Isaiah Meek and Chase Clark battled for the top time among the Van Buren boys with Meek edging Clark by seven seconds for 32nd-place in a time of 22:23.