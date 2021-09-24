INDIANOLA – Both Ottumwa High School cross-country teams finished seventh at the Indianola Invitational on Thursday.
The Bulldog boys collected 211 points, beating out a trio of CIML Metro conference rivals led by senior Asa Canny's top-20 run at Pickard Park. Canny placed 18th in 18:09.1, lifting the Ottumwa boys to a 24-point edge over Des Moines Lincoln for eighth place in the meet.
The Ottumwa girls also placed seventh with 202 total points in a meet won by CIML Metro conference favorite Des Moines Roosevelt. The Roughriders had four runners finish in the top six in the girls race, led by a winning run of 18:55 by junior Abi Hahn, ultimately edging Ames by a single point.
Jasmine Luedtke led the Ottumwa girls for the fifth time in six meets this season, placing 30th overall in 22:01.6. Lina Newland finished 37th at Pickard Park, crossing the finish line for the Bulldogs in 22:56.2.
Mariah Frueh (24:42.5), Eve Rust (25:05.7) and Lilly Mitchell (27:44.4) came home 44th thru 46th in the varsity girls race for the Bulldogs. The Ottumwa junior varsity girls finished eighth with 227 points, just nine points shy of Carlisle for eighth, with sophomore Yaeli Carapia pacing the Bulldogs crossing the finish line in 24:51.7 to place 45th in the JV girls race.
Bulldog teammates battled for position in the varsity boys race. Noah Trucano finished 45th in 19:50.8 while Jacob Mellin edged OHS teammate Anthony Reyman by 8.6 seconds for 48th place, finishing the varsity boys race in 20:04.1, while Waulfert Morales placed 51st in 20:22.2. Zander Proctor finished 56th in 21:11.1 to round out the night for the Ottumwa varsity boys.
The Ottumwa junior varsity boys finished in eighth place with 271 points on Thursday at Indianola. Elijah Menninga led the Bulldog JV boys by posting a time of 21:58.3, finishing 112th overall in race of 197 total runners.
Luke Mellin (147th, 24:06.8), Daniel Steele (150th, 24:33), Quenten Mitchell (155th, 24:58.9), Trevor Shelton (166th, 25:57.8), Htoo Wah (168th, 26:16.9) and Tyler Lowenberg (184th, 28:58.6) rounded out the Ottumwa junior varsity boys lineup. The rest of the Ottumwa girls junior varsity lineup included Olivia Palen (78th, 26:44), Emily Lord (86th, 27:26.8), Isabelle Henderson (97th, 27:59.6), Alaina Raleen (105th, 28:15.4), Kara Lockwood (117th, 28:50.8) and Lydia Swarney (129th, 29:46).