INDIANOLA — For the second straight year, the Ottumwa High School boys and girls cross-country seasons came to an end on Wednesday at Pickard Park in the Class 4A state qualifying cross-country meet.
Jasmine Luedtke led the Ottumwa girls to a sixth-place finish as team, crossing the finish line in 27th place in a time of 21:14.2. The Bulldogs finished with 173 total points as a team with Sarah Hunger (35th in 22:43.25) leading a pack of six Bulldog teammates across the finish line with top-40 finishes.
The Ottumwa boys finished in eighth place as a team with 254 points, led by all-Iowa Alliance Conference south division runner Noah Trucano's 40th-place run of 18:46.33 leading the way. Walfret Morales finished 44th for the Bulldogs in 19:32.29 while Luke Mattieson (55th in 21:36.42) led a pack of five OHS runners across the finish line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.