PELLA — The Davis County Mustangs and Ottumwa Bulldogs both competed on Saturday at Central College in the Heartland Classic.
The sixth-ranked (2A) Mustang boys finished 14th, scoring 381 points, while the Bulldog boys placed 17th with 487 points. The 11th-ranked Davis County girls, meanwhile, edged out Ottumwa for 16th place by just two points (417-419) in the only scheduled meet of the season in which both area schools will race in together.
Macy Hill edged Meghan Coulter in the girls race as the Davis County sophomore placed 54th overall in 20:59.8, just over two seconds ahead of Ottumwa's senior captain. Jasmine Luedtke placed 73rd for the OHS girls in 21:36.5 while Makayla Bachman finished 92nd in 22:13.3 for Davis County.
Kenny Cronin led the Davis County boys, edging out junior teammate Carson Shively by less than six seconds to place 25th overall in 16:45.7. Shively, coming off a win on Thursday in the Lake Fisher Invitational, finished 30th in 16:51.4.
Asa Canny finished 65th for Ottumwa in a team-best time of 17:30.1. Max Thomason was able to cross the finish line at the tough home course of the Central Dutch, placing 95th overall for OHS in 17:58.1.