IOWA CITY — The Pekin and Ottumwa cross-country teams stepped up to challenge some of the best programs in eastern Iowa on Thursday, competing in the Bud Williams Invitational as the home cross-country course of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The fifth-ranked (1A) Panther girls edged Ottumwa for sixth place at Iowa City High's meet, scoring 160 points with a top-15 run by freshman Chloe Glosser leading the way. Running against three of the top 10 programs in Class 4A (Dubuque Senior, Ankeny Centennial and Iowa City High), Glosser finished 12th in 19:27.42.
"Running against great competition really pushes me," Glosser said. "I ran one of my fastest times (on Saturday at Waterworks Park) after a lot of late nights with Homecoming week last week. That gives me a lot of confidence moving forward."
Ottumwa finished seventh with 190 points, led by a 24th-place run by Jasmine Luedtke in 20:22.82. Sarah Hunger crossed the finish line in 21:59.4, placing 44th, while Eve Rust led a pack of five Bulldog runners placing 54th in 22:38.49 as seven Ottumwa runners finished in the top 60.
The Ottumwa boys scored 284 points, finishing in ninth place at the Ashton Cross-Country course. Noah Truman led the Bulldogs, placing 65th in 18:38.18.
Brady McWhirter finished 18th for the Pekin boys, crossing the finish line in 16:43.28. Waulfret Morales placed 77th for the Bulldog boys in 19:07.94 while Cole Millikin, coming off a freshman championship at the annual Pekin grade races on Saturday, finished 86th overall for the Panthers in 19:43.29.
"I've liked how Brady has been running. He's been really good throughout the season," Pekin head cross-country coach Davis Eidahl said. "It's kind of fun to compete, work hard and have some fun. That might be the secret to success for the rest of the season."
