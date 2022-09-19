Weather Alert

.Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected late evening over southeast Iowa. Yesterday between 4 and 5 inches fell over much of of southern and southeast Iowa. Though not a certainty, some areas may receive another 2 to 3 inches of rainfall which could lead to flooding in poor drainage urban areas or low-lying areas. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Iowa, including the following counties, Davis and Wapello. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall occurred over the watch area on Saturday. A quick 2 to 3 inches of rainfall this evening may cause flooding in some locations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&