PELLA — Nearly 900 runners ran through the raindrops on Saturday as part of the Heartland Classic, bringing in schools from five different schools to the Central College cross-country course.
The Ottumwa girls and boys battled through weather delays that lasted throughout the morning into the afternoon. Jasmine Luedtke led the Bulldog girls to a 29th-place finish out of 32 teams in the meet, finishing 72nd overall out of 347 runners in 21:26.8.
Ottumwa senior Sarah Hunger finished with the second-fastest time among the Bulldog girls, crossing the finish line in 22:36.6 finishing 161st out of 347 runners. Eve Rust posted a time of 23:21.3, finishing 207th, while Yaeli Carapia edged senior teammate Mallory Morgan by just over a second (24:12.5-24:13.6) while Emily Lord posted a time of 24:14 and Lilly Mitchell finished the day for the Ottumwa girls with a time of 24:27.
The Ottumwa boys finished 37th in the Heartland Classic, led by senior Noah Trucano who was the only Bulldog runners to finish the race on the tough Central course in less than 20 minutes. Trucano completed the race in 19:58.9, finishing 314th out of 528 runners.
Ottumwa sophomore teammates Walfret Morales (20:27.8) and Luke Mattieson (22:26.9) posted the second and third-fastest times for the Bulldog boys. Jacob Carlson came home with the fourth-best time for the OHS boys in 24:15.7.
Rounding out the race for the Ottumwa boys were Garek Lindberg, finishing in 24:31. Kooper Hugen (26:15.4) and Quentin Mitchell (26:19.6) came home among the top 500 runners in the boys race.
Both Ottumwa cross-country teams will compete at Pickard Park on Thursday in the Indianola Invitational.
