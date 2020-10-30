FORT DODGE — Meghan Coulter has run against some of the best athletes in the state at some of the biggest meets of the season this month.
On Friday, Coulter faced all of the best high school runners in Iowa in the biggest race of the high school cross-country season. The Ottumwa High School senior ran a strong race and posted her second-lowest career time at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
That time of 20:28.9, which was 8.3 seconds faster than her state-qualifying run at Southeast Polk last Wednesday, left Coulter with an 80th-place finish out of 124 runners in the Class 4A girls state cross-country race. Coulter's best career time remains the CIML Iowa Conference meet, where a time of 19:44 landed Coulter all-conference honors with a top-10 run on the Iowa State University course in Ames.
That time, however, only would have been good enough to land Coulter in the top 40 in the 4A girls state race. Dubuque Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitze set the winning pace in the first of the eight state cross-country races that will be run over the two-day meet, finishing in 18:08 as 53 of the 124 runners in the race crossed the finish line within 20 minutes.
"I feel pretty good about my race," Coulter said. "It was really cold out, but I kept my splits consistent and I was able to pass quite a few girls throughout the course."
Kristin Mitchell, head coach of the OHS girls cross-country team, knew how fast the pace could be heading into the state meet. Just as she did one week earlier in the state-qualifying race, Coulter stuck to her race strategy and again had finished strong avoiding being caught up in trying to stick with a very fast start, ultimately rallying from the back of the field passing 30 runners to avoid finishing outside the top 100.
"It's easy to take yourself out too fast in a big meet like this one," Mitchell said. "Meghan ran a smart race. She ran her race. She kept her mile splits all within 15 seconds. I'm proud of the way she ended her season and her high school (cross-country) career."
Johnston, which entered the state meet ranked second in the final Iowa Cross-Country coaches poll, finished as the top Class 4A girls state cross-country team with 64 points beating out top-ranked West Des Moines Valley by 23. Ankeny Centennial was third with 141 points while Linn-Mar placed fourth, scoring 158.
"It was a really fun race. It was amazing being able to run with such talented girls," Coulter said. "It's hard to keep track of where you are both in terms of place and time during the race with such a large field. I was a little nervous before, but as soon as gun went off, my nerves went away."
Coulter continued a streak of six straight years with at least one member of the Ottumwa girls cross-country team qualifying for state. Keeping that streak alive in 2021 will be left to returning runners like Jasmine Luedtke, who finishing 33rd in her first bid for a state berth last week finishing in 22:09 as a freshman at Southeast Polk and Lina Newland, Ottumwa's junior co-captain who will look to improve off a 42nd-place run in the state qualifying meet last week in 23:43.4. Yaeli Carapia, Olivia Coram and Lilly Mitchell also return next season looking to help the Bulldogs reach the state cross-country meet in some form for the seventh consecutive season.
"That's a great goal for us," Mitchell said. "We've got a lot of great potential on the team. Hopefully, next year, it will be the entire team that we take to run at state."
Coulter, meanwhile, still has one more track and field season to take part in for Ottumwa this spring. The senior is the last remaining member of the program's only state championship-winning relay team having been a part of the 4x800 Class 4A girls state championship relay with Carollin Mellin, Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch as a sophomore.
"I'm extremely excited for track this spring," Coulter said. "I'll give myself two weeks to take a break from running now that cross-country season is done, but then I'll get back to training for track. The cross-country season definitely boosted my confidence in myself as a runner, so I'm excited to see what happens this spring."