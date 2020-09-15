OSKALOOSA — Meghan Coulter ran away from four Williamsburg runners on Tuesday to earn her first varsity win of her high school cross-country career. The Ottumwa senior beat out sophomore Natalie Bemer by just under nine seconds at the Oskaloosa Invitational, finishing first in 21:39.7 at Edmundson Park.
Bemer was followed across the finish line by Raider teammates Macey Marovets, Taylor Winegarden and Macey Kent. Williamsburg, ranked second in Class 2A only behind Mid-Prairie, beat out the Ottumwa girls for the team title with 25 points. Ottumwa finished second with 83 points, edging out Osky by six with Jasmine Ludtke earning her second top-10 finish in as many varsity meets as the Bulldog freshman placed seventh in 22:34.5.
The Ottumwa boys were edged out by Oskaloosa for second place as team with 103 points, four behind the Indians. Williamsburg, ranked fourth among boys 2A teams, completed a championship sweep with 60 points including a pair of top 10 finishes from Trenton Iburg (eighth in 18:35.7) and Harrison Garber (10th in 18:51.3).
Ottumwa and Oskaloosa battled for the individual win in the boys race with Osky junior Patrick Deronde earning the title at home, finishing in 17:48.6. Asa Canny, Ottumwa’s top junior runner, placed second on Tuesday in 18:05 while OHS senior Max Thomason came home in sixth place for the Bulldogs in 18:31.6.