SULLY — Runners at the Lynnville-Sully Cross Country Invitational on the Diamond Trail Golf Course in Lynnville were greeted by a gorgeous afternoon to run. The temperatures were warm, the breeze insignificant and the hills were challenging.
After the Middle School races were complete, the Varsity Girls took the course and a three-way battle unfolded between Collins-Maxwell, Davis County and Pella Christian. When the scores were tabulated, it was the Eagles of Pella Christian nipping the Mustangs of Davis County 67 – 69 for the title and the Spartans of Collins-Maxwell settled for the third spot with 79 points. The only other Courier area team to qualify for team scoring was the Rockets of EBF in sixth place with 109 points.
The Nebel sisters led the charge for the Mustangs with Karston taking the sixth spot in a time of 22:22.33 and Kallee was right behind in seventh in 22:31.33. Bella Cooper notched the 10th spot while Morgan Schultz was 22nd and Mary Luffy was 24th.
Kaitlyn Glenn led the Rockets with a 17th place finish and she was closely followed by teammates Caroline Van Utrecht (18th) and Abby Jager (19th). Claire Hayward came in 23rd and Ava Eastlick was 32nd.
North Mahaska’s Emmerson Jedlicka took the seventh-place medal, but she was the lone girl runner for the Warhawks. Sigourney’s Addison Yates was 11th and Reanah Utterback was 31st. Since North Mahaska and Sigourney did not have enough runners to compete for team honors, those places did not figure in the team scoring.
On the boy’s side of the ledger, the PC Eagles had a much easier time as the Eagles nearly doubled the score on the Mustangs by a 32 – 62 margin. The Mustangs were led by Sutton Shively in third place with a time of 17:59.8 and Aaron Cook in sixth place with a time of 18:18.6. Rounding out the Mustang scoring were Tyler Burton 16th, Cameron Hubbart 18th and Gavin Shively 19th.
North Mahaska’s Brayden Veiseth won the individual title in 17:35.2 and Ben Yang was in the top 10 for the Warhawks with a ninth-place finish.
Troy Klett was the leader for Sigourney with an 11th place finish in a time of 19:15.9.
EBF was led by Gavin Spaur with a 17th place finish, while Moravia was led by Gable Whitlow in 24th place.
“Both of our teams are up and coming”, Mustang coach Josh Husted said. “We are getting better with each week. After a very hilly course in Tuesday’s meet, it was nice to see them come back and compete aggressively today. It was a very close girl’s race and Karston and Kallee Nebel both ran very well. Sutton Shively was under 18 for the first time in the boy’s race and Aaron Cook ran a super race. Our focus now is to close the gap between our No. 2 runner and the rest of the team”.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
Lynnville-Sully Invitational
At Diamond Trail Golf Course
Team Scoring (Girls) – 1. Pella Christian 67, 2. Davis County 69, 3. Collins-Maxwell 79, 4. English Valleys 87, 5. Lynnville-Sully 100, 6. EBF 109, 7. Montezuma 150. North Mahaska and Sigourney did not have enough runners to qualify for team scoring
Top 10 Girls Finishers – 1. Bailey Vos (PC) 21:03.23, 2. Jayden Peters (CM) 21:10.84, 3. Jaclyn Holmes (PC) 21:49.08, 4. Peyton Sharp (LS) 21:52.15, 5. Olivia Norrish (LS) 22:00.83, 6. Karston Nebel (DC) 22:22.33, 7. Emmerson Jedlicka (NM) 22:28.49, 8. Kallee Nebel (DC) 22:31.33, 9. Addison Achenbach (EV) 22:40.42, 10. Cypress Erickson (CM) 22:46.33.
Davis County (2) – 6. Karston Nebel 22:22.33, 7. Kallee Nebel 22:31.33, 10. Bella Cooper 23:11.55, 22. Morgan Schultz 24:25.95, 24. Mary Luffy 25:03.24
EBF (6) – 17. Kaitlyn Glenn 23:42.82, 18. Caroline Van Utrecht 24:03.95, 19. Abby Jager 24:13.45, 23. Claire Heyward 24:50.20, 32. Ava Eastlick 26:29.33
Team Scoring (Boys) – 1. Pella Christian 32, 2. Davis County 62, 3. Lynnville-Sully 107, 4. North Mahaska 120, 5. Collins-Maxwell 128, 6. HLV 140, 7. Montezuma 164, 8. Moravia 217, 9. EBF 225.
Top 10 Boys Finishers – 1. Brayden Veiseth (NM) 17:35.2, 2. Sawyer Meinders (PC) 17:44.3, 3. Sutton Shively (DC) 17:59.8, 4. Hendrick Lowry (LS) 5. Deacon Branderhorst (PC) 18:01.5, 6. Aaron Cook (DC) 18:18.6, 7. Paxton Bouma (PC) 18:27.6, 8. Tysen DeVries (PC) 18:38.2, 9. Ben Yang (NM) 19:08.4, 10. Shaun Bos (PC) 19:09.3.
Davis County (2) – 3. Sutton Shively 17:59.8, 6. Aaron Cook 18:18.6, 16. Tyler Burton 19:48.8, 18. Cameron Hubbartt 19:50.2, 19. Gavin Shively 19:52.8.
North Mahaska (4) – 1. Brayden Veiseth 17:35.2, 9. Ben Yang 19:08.4, 33. Maddox Winja 20:32.8, 36. Kincaid Mitchell 21:08.3, 41. Clay Thompson 21:47.8
Moravia (8) – 24. Gable Whitlow 20:04.1, 40. Gavin Rebanek 21:32.8, 50. Parker Armstrong 23:31.1, 51. Kaleb Rebanek 23:45.6, 52. Kayden Leadom 24:18.7
EBF (9) – Gavin Spaur 19:49.6, 47. Kinnick Russell 22:41.5, 49. Colton Brown 23:10.6, 55. David Eckert 26:31.8, 57. Weston Ratliff 32:53.5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.