LAKE RATHBUN — The Albia girls cross-country team's perfect season remained in tact on Tuesday, securing the program's eighth team title in eight meets with a trio of top-10 runners leading the charge at the Centerville Redette/Big Red Invitational.
Makenna Montgomery led the fifth-ranked (2A) Lady Dees at The Preserve course, battling Avery Rump of Fort Madison in a battle of freshmen talents. Rump was able to hold off Montgomery by 20 seconds, crossing the finish line in 19:19, while Montgomery beat three-time 1A state cross-country medalist Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars by 14 seconds for the silver medal in the girls' race.
Albia teammates Serene Thompson (20:14) and Avery Major (20:24) were the next two runners to complete the race, clinching the last two spots in the top five. Ottumwa junior Jasmine Luedtke led the Bulldog girls, finishing sixth overall in 20:33 edging Fort Madison freshman Addison Rump by three seconds leading OHS to a fourth-place finish with 127 total points.
The Albia girls finished with 43 points, beating Pella Christian by 41. Fort Madison edged Ottumwa by 23 points for third place in the girls competition at Lake Rathbun.
The Pella Christian boys set a school-record pace at the Big Red Invitational, producing the best team average in a five-kilometer race at 17:18 with five Eagle runners finishing the race within 18 minutes led by the winning time of 16:10 posted by Kaden Van Wyngarden. The Eagles finished with 47 points, beating Oskaloosa by 27 for the team title.
The Albia Blue Demons finished fifth in team points with 179 points. Ethan Stalzer secured a top-10 finish in the boys race for Albia, crossing the finish line in 17:38 to secure ninth place.
Ottumwa finished 13th with 335 points. Noah Trucano led the Bulldogs, placing 33rd in 18:18.
Walfret Morales (55th, 19:10), Luke Mattieson (105th, 20:54), Jacob Carlson (138th, 22:02), John Paul Martinez (139th, 22:04), Garek Lindberg (151st, 22:32) and Quenton Mitchell (170th, 23:44) rounded out the Ottumwa boys' lineup. Sarah Hunger (16th, 21:24), Yaeli Carapia (29th, 22:08), Kaelin McElderry (34th, 22:31), Eve Rust (49th, 23:03), Silvie Monaghan (51st, 23:10) and Lilly Mitchell (76th, 24:25) rounded out the race for the OHS girls.
Kallee (21st in 21:54) and Karston (23rd in 21:56) Nebel led the Davis County girls to a sixth-place finish with 177 points, two points shy of Oskaloosa for fifth place. The Mustang boys also placed sixth with 203 points, led by a 31st-place run by Sutton Shively in 18:16, five places and 10 seconds ahead of junior teammate Mark Shirley.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls scored 283 points, edging South Central Conference rival Knoxville by five for 11th place with Lizzy (52nd in 23:11) and Caroline (56th in 23:28) Van Utrecht leading the way for the Rockets. Sam Seddon finished 17th, crossing the finish line in 17:55 leading the EBF boys to a 12th-place finish as a team with 323 points.
Noelle Craver led the Centerville girls, placing 18th in 21:47. Euan Lechtenberg finished 80th for the Centerville boys in 19:47.
Moravia sophomore Calista Cremeens finished 145th in the girls race in 35 minutes. Jacob Irving led the Moravia boys, finishing the boys race in 21:48 placing 133rd overall.
Cam Swarts led the Moulton-Udell boys, placing 123rd in 21:17. Miah Burger finished 138th in the girls race for the Eagles in 30:05.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.