OTTUMWA — Chloe Glosser found herself in the middle of a lead pack that included a three-time state medalist, a teammate that has run twice at state and a junior that has made history as one of the few female athletes to qualify for multiple state wrestling tournaments.
In other words, great athletes that were not going to sweat under the spotlight. In the end, however, Glosser was able to shine once again in just her third high school cross-country race winning for the third time on Thursday leading the 13th-ranked (1A) Pekin High School girls cross-country team to victory at Wildwood Park.
Glosser and junior teammate Lauren Steigleder pulled away from Twin Cedars senior Rylee Dunkin and Ottumwa junior Jasmine Luedtke after the four broke away to set a fast pace during the first lap of the girls race. With her teammate pushing her, Glosser was able to pull away during the second lap setting a new personal best by crossing the finish line in 19:18, ultimately beating late-charging Danville-New London freshman Alaina Gourley and Steigleder by 31 seconds.
"I thought we did start out a little fast. I just kept calm because I know the second part of the race is usually the best part for me," Glosser said. "I just went with it when I went past them."
The Pekin girls secured their second win in three meets so far this season, outpointed only by 13th-ranked (2A) Albia on Monday at the Lady Dees' home invitational. The Panthers beat Ottumwa for the team title at Wildwood Park on Thursday, 46-68, with new faces leading the pack including Brooke Miller who secured a top-10 finish for the Panthers crossing the finish line sixth in 21:43 edging teammate Audrey Fariss by 14 seconds.
"We're making some good headway," Pekin head cross-country coach Davis Eidahl said. "Our top two runners (Glosser and Steigleder) run together, then the next two are going off each other. We still need a fifth, sixth and seventh runner. We're working on it. It's going to be tough because we lost some talented seniors from last year, but Brooke's stepped right in after never running cross-country before. These girls are running pretty good."
Dunkin returned to the course on Thursday after sitting out of Monday's meet at Albia due to shin splints. The three-time 1A girls state medal winner and all-state catcher of the Twin Cedars 1A state softball championship-winning team this past summer placed fourth in Ottumwa crossing the finish line in 20:41.
"I feel like I ran okay considering what I'm dealing with, but what I'm dealing with isn't an excuse," Dunkin said. "No one cares if I have shin splints. I'm going to go out here and I'm going to give it 110 percent all the time.
Did I run as well as I should have or could have? I don't think I did. I definitely shaved off some time from my last meet. That's definitely an improvement. I'm just going to keep putting the work in and keep improving my times."
Luedtke, meanwhile, finished just four seconds behind Dunkin leading Ottumwa with a fifth-place run of 20:45. The junior runner made a 67-second improvement from Saturday's season opener at Johnston, but the two-time state wrestling qualifier was one of several runners that needed help to make it out of the finishing chute after exhaustingly crossing the finish line.
"I definitely think there were some things that I did a little bit better in this race than I did at Johnston," Luedtke said. "I went out a little bit too fast in this race. I need to slow it down a little bit at the start next time."
Overall, Ottumwa was able to use several improved times with seven runners cracking 24 minutes to hold off Fairfield by 17 points (68-85) for second place. Eve Rust improved her time by over three minutes from Saturday's opening race at Johnston, posting Ottumwa's second-fastest time in 22:30, while seniors Sarah Hunger (22:33), Emily Lord (22:52), Mallory Morgan (23:12) and Lilly Mitchell (23:46) all posted impressive times prior to Senior Night ceremonies that took place off the course at Wildwood Park.
"It's a whole different race when you're more spread out at the start then was the case at Johnston, where so many girls were packed all together," Ottumwa head girls cross-country coach Kristin Mitchell said. "The girls really looked good. They all moved up together throughout the entire race.
"Everybody had someone to run with. We talk about it a lot. We try to pack it up and move forward together in groups. You really need that out there on the course. You want someone to help push you along."
Noah Trucano and Jacob Carlson were also honored following the varsity boys race on Thursday as the two senior members of the Ottumwa boys cross-country team. Trucano led the Bulldogs, placing 23rd overall in the Wildwood run in 18:34 making a 91-second improvement while Carlson improved his time from Johnston by over two minutes finishing as Ottumwa's third-fastest runner in 22:58.
"It's been hard because we've had a lot of people leave the team recently, so I'm trying to get the people that are sticking with us to really believe in the team," Trucano said. "We've been building back and we're coming back strong."
Overall, the Ottumwa boys finished ninth with 223 total points. The battle for the boys team title proved to be a battle of Southeast Iowa Superconference rivals as Danville-New London dominated with 27 points, including four runners finishing within the top 10, while Mediapolis finished second with 64 points.
Pekin finished seventh with 182 points, edging another SEISC squad by six with Van Buren County placing eighth scoring 188 points in the boys competition. Brady McWhirter again paced the Pekin boys, finishing sixth overall in 17:02 running right in the middle of several conference rivals from Danville-New London and Mediapolis.
"I need to close out against some of these kids, but I felt pretty good running an overall personal best," McWhirter said. "I'm right there close to breaking 17 minutes. I think my kick was there. I just need to close out and pass some of those Danville-New London runners. It's just a matter getting that final kick to make that pass."
The Fairfield boys finished fourth overall with 114 points, led by top-20 runs by Nate Konczal (15th in 18:07) and Riley Perkins (18th in 18:19) while Carley Seeley's eighth-place run of 21:59 led the Trojan girls to a third-place finish. Fairfield will be hosting Ottumwa, Pekin and several Southeast Conference rivals next Thursday at their home invitational at Waterworks Park.
"Our times, for the most part, are huge improvements from where we were last year," Fairfield head cross-country coach Jerrod Belzer said. "We've got a small, young squad. It's going to take some time to really been running at our best. To be where we are right now, I'm really happy with the efforts."
Lincoln Bainbridge led the Van Buren County boys for the second time this week, finishing 12th at Wildwood Park in 18:01 making a 19-second improvement after placing third at Albia on Monday in his varsity debut. Troy Klett placed 13th for the Sigourney boys in 18:02 while Sam Seddon led the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys by cracking the top 20, finishing 20th overall in 18:24.
The Cardinal girls finished sixth overall with 179 points, edging Twin Cedars by six, with Ava Ferrell placing 20th in 23:03. Kyran Spees led the Cardinal boys by finishing 57th in 21:41, just seven seconds ahead of Comet teammate Alijah Frase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.