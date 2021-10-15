OTTUMWA – Both of the Indian Hills cross-country teams were impressive in front of their home crowd on Friday.
The 10th-ranked Warrior men finished second t the 2021 Indian Hills Invitational on the Cedar Creek Golf Course. Indian Hills totaled 49 points, finishing as the runner-up to sixth-ranked Iowa Western, with five runners crossing the finish line within the top 13 including three runners placing in the top 10.
Sophomore Nick O'Connor led the charge for the Warriors, finishing the eight-kilometer race in seventh place posting a time of 26:17. Four runners placed in the top-20 to lead the 17th-ranked Indian Hills women to a third-place finish with 66 team points.