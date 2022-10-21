Prep cross-country: Lady Dees advance to 2A state meet

PELLA — It took one of the top teams in the state to finally outpoint the Albia girls cross-country team.
Defending 2A state team champion Mid-Prairie edged the sixth-ranked Lady Dees on Thursday at the Class 2A state qualifying meet hosted by Pella Christian. The second-ranked Golden Hawks edged sixth-ranked Albia by just five points, 49-54, as the teams battled for position throughout the top 25.
Danielle Hostetler won the individual girls title for Mid-Prairie, crossing the finish line in 19:08.13. McKenna Montgomery led Albia, finishing second in the state-qualifying race in 20:11.67 less than 10 seconds ahead of Mid-Prairie junior Abby Fleming.
Serene Thompson finished fourth for the Lady Dees in 20:35.07. Mid-Prairie and Albia continued to battle for position throughout the race with junior Phoebe Shetler picked up ninth place for the Golden Hawks in 20:59.47, just over a second ahead of fellow junior Avery Major who finished 10th for the Lady Dees in 21:00.91.
Karston Nebel qualified for state for the Davis County girls, grabbing the final individual berth by finishing 15th for the Mustangs in 21:04.33 beating Albia sophomore Lily Buckingham by nine seconds. As a team, the Davis County girls finished sixth with 143 points.
Both the Albia and Davis County boys failed to qualify for the state cross-country meet with the Blue Demons edging the Mustangs for sixth place by eight points (146-154) in the 2A state qualifier. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Sam Seddon qualified for the 2A boys state meet, placing 12th overall at Pella Sports Park in 17:35 02. Van Buren County freshman Lincoln Bainbridge captured his first spot in the state-qualifying meet in 17:39.53, placing 14th.
