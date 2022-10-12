KNOXVILLE — Today, it's the South Central Conference.
By next week, the Albia girls' cross-country team will set its sights on the rest of the state. The sixth-ranked (2A) Lady Dees closed out a perfect regular season with another dominant showing on Tuesday in the SCC championship meet with five of the seven varsity runners earning all-conference honors by finishing in the top 10 of the girls race at Pine Knolls Country Club.
"We just came into the meet focusing on doing our best and we'll have good results if everyone just pushes and do what we normally do," said Albia junior Avery Major after earning all-SCC honors with a third-place run of 21:49.34. "We didn't need to change anything. We just needed to come out here, continue to do what we do and work our hardest."
Any hopes of an upset from any of the seven conference rivals in the meet was wiped away early in the girls race as Major, Serene Thompson and Makenna Montgomery vaulted out as the top three runners. Montgomery follows in the footsteps of Thompson in becoming a first-year conference champion, winning the SCC high school varsity title in 20:48.27 outpacing last year's individual conference champion Thompson by 33.25 seconds while Major pulled away from Davis County teammates Karston and Kallee Nebel early, taking third place by nearly a full minute of the Mustang sisters.
"I think you have to get out to that early lead so you can take a lot of the pressure of knowing you have pass a lot of people off yourself," Major said. "When you get out in front, you feel a lot more open and you're free to just stride and try to run with another one of my teammates."
Karston (22:34.54) and Kallee (22:51.02) locked down the last two top-five positions in the SCC championship girls race for Davis County, helping to secure a runner-up finish as a team to the unbeaten Lady Dees. Lily Buckingham (sixth in 22:55.18) and Olivia Sheffield (ninth in 23:23.31) earned all-conference honors for Albia, locking up 21 points to beat the Mustangs by 32.
"I think everyone on the team thought we'd have success this year, but there was no way of knowing we'd have this much success," Major said. "We're really grateful for everything we've gotten and how hard everyone has worked."
Morgan Schultz clinched the final all-conference honor in the girls race, finishing 10th for Davis County in 23:28.52 edging Albia junior Juliana Brown by just over two seconds. The Mustang boys finished third with 77 points in the conference meet with junior Mark Shirley earning all-conference honors, placing ninth in 19:05.73 in the boys race.
"It's a young team, but we had a plan coming into the race of splitting up some of the Albia girls," Davis County head cross-country coach Josh Husted said. "I saw a bright spot out of Bradi Houston (15th in 24:31.48). She has been dealing with an illness and she's coming back from that. Mark is doing a fantastic job for the boys. Aaron Cook (11th in 19:18.16) is getting faster and faster. Drake Hamm (18th in 20:03.13) has an awesome finish.
"We're peaking at the right time. We're heading to Pella for districts. There are about four or five powerful teams on the boys side and three or four powerful teams on the girls side (including Albia). We're going to get prepared for that."
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Sam Seddon earned all-conference honors for the Rocket boys, placing fifth in 18:53.87. The Rockets finished sixth with 142 points.
"I can run even faster and I'm going to need to next week at the district meet (in Pella)," Seddon said. "I've worked with a lot of the younger kids in our program. I can see them working harder in practice. I can see that they look up to me. I'm just trying to make sure they do what they need to do to make the program even better."
Chariton claimed the SCC boys team title with 30 points, beating Albia by 38 with Blane Wallace (18:42.39), Connor Dixon (18:48.57) and Bradley Hobbs (18:50.19) following Knoxville freshman individual champion Isaac Rankin across the finish line for second, third and fourth. All three Chargers were chasing Albia junior Ethan Stalzer midway through the race as Stalzer earned all-conference honors for the second straight year, placing seventh in 18:55.09.
"Those guys (from Chariton) are always really good competition," Stalzer said. "Running in a pack like that always gets you going. I think we all pushed each other throughout that final lap."
The EBF girls finished third with 114 points led by a 16th-place finish in 24:34.76 from senior Lizzy Van Utrecht and a 17th-place run by Rocket sophomore Carolyn Van Utrecht in 24:42.39. Ava Ferrell led the Cardinal girls to a fifth-place finish as a team with 133 points, finishing 20th in 24:58.51.
Karson Kirkpatrick led the Cardinal boys in the SCC meet, finishing 23rd in 20:34.8 while Centerville sophomore Euan Lechtenberg placed 27th in 20:39.71. Noelle Craver earned all-conference honors for the Centerville girls, placing seventh in 22:59.17 joining Lauren Phillips in representing the Redettes as an all-conference runner.
"I've been running with Noelle ever since she was in seventh grade," Phillips said. "She has come so far every single day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.