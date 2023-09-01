Prep cross-country: Lady Dees dominate at Wayne

CORYDON — Two meets into the season, Albia head cross-country coach Todd Ratliff has had plenty of reasons to smile.
For the second time in four days, the ninth-ranked Albia girls cross-country team dominated the field on the way to winning a team championship. McKenna Montgomery dashed to her second win of the season, leading three Lady Dees into the top five as Albia put eight runners in the top 20, picking up 23 points more than doubling Martensdale-St. Mary's and Central Decatur at the Wayne Invitational on Thursday.
"The fun thing was to watch the girls working together throughout the race," Ratliff said. "Juliana (Brown) and Lily (Buckingham) worked together to pass people. When they did, they passed them on both sides. It's really heart-wrenching as a runner to get passed by two people from the same team."
Montgomery pulled away in her second race of the season, winning by well over a minute as the sophomore was the only runner in the girls' five-kilometer run to break 20 minutes. Montgomery crossed the finish line in 19:27.85, just over 16 seconds off the pace set on Monday at the Albia Invitational.
"I just went out there (on Monday) and ran as fast as I could," Montgomery said. "It was nice to have that first meet of the season at home. There's always a few first-meet jitters, but once the gun goes off you kind of forget about them. You just focus on doing your thing."
While Montgomery ran away from the entire field at Wayne, it was the rest of the Lady Dees that easily clinched the team title. Following in Martensdale-St. Mary's sophomore Karson Oberender, who finished second in 21:05.46, were Albia teammates Serene Thompson finishing third in 21:12.03 and Avery Major finishing fourth in 21:16.32.
"Every meet for us this season is about going out there and doing our best," Major said. "We've really shown what we've practiced all summer. It's all paying off."
Buckingham placed eighth for the Albia girls in 22:22.73, just over eight seconds ahead of Brown. Millie McAninch edged Albia teammate Makenna Cronin by less than four seconds in 23:03.8 while Olivia Sheffield rounded out the top-20 onslaught for the Lady Dees finishing 20th in 23:32.31.
"We knew how important it would be to run together," Ratliff said. "Serene and Avery ran together. Lily and Juliana ran together. Our next group of three ran together. It was enough to do what we needed to do. The times were really good. It was a legitimate 3.1-mile course. We wanted to see where we were at there."
The Albia boys also had a solid showing, finishing third overall with 83 points topping South Central Conference rival Knoxville just three days after finishing 15 points behind the Panthers. Ethan Stalzer again led the Blue Demons with a top-five finish, posting a time of 17:38.58 to place fourth overall at Wayne.
"We've had a ton of great competition this week," Stalzer said. "To be able to take home a top-five finish against these teams sure feels nice."
Noelle Craver finished for the Centerville girls, placing 18th in 23:17.63. Gable Whitlow led the Moravia boys with a top-30 finish, crossing the finish line 28th in 19:59.24 while Centerville junior Euan Lechtenberg finished 36th in 20:22.44.
Chariton brought home the boys team title with 30 points. David Crabb led the Chargers at Wayne, winning the boys race in 17:21.84.
"Chariton is just a powerhouse," Ratliff said of the Chargers. "They've got six of their seven runners returning from that state-qualifying team from last year."
Albia will be staying close to home next week, running at the Davis County Invitational for the first time since 2019. Joining Albia in the meet in Bloomfield next Thursday will be Centerville, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Sigourney, PCM and Kirksville (Mo.).
"It'll be really fun to battle with Davis County again," Ratliff said. "We know they're a young team, but they're much improved. Then we go to Oskaloosa the following week, which is kind of like a mini-state qualifying meet in the middle of the season to see where we're at.
"The first goal for our girls is to be their best each meet. They've put in the greatest summer of consistent running that I've ever had a girls program do first through eighth. That's made them a lot stronger as they go through the second half of a race."
