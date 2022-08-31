ALBIA — After just four runners had crossed the finish line, the Albia and Pekin girls cross-country teams were dead even.
By the time the next three runners crossed the finish line, there was no doubt about which team would be holding the team championship trophy at Albia Golf and Country Club.
Pack running made the different for the Lady Dees in their home invitational meet as five runners earned top 10 individual medals. Albia finished with 23 points, beating fellow 13th-ranked (1A) returning state cross-country qualifier Pekin by 17, with all seven varsity runners crossing the finish line within the top 16 separated by just over three minutes between the second-place run of sophomore Serene Thompson (20:24.68) and the 16th-place finish of junior Makenna Cronin (23:33.8).
"We call it pack running," Albia junior Avery Major said after finishing fifth in 21:40.12, leading the meet-clinching trio to Lady Dees. "That's our philosophy at Albia. We try to stay together as long as we can."
Albia returned to a cross-country course for competition for the first time since finishing 13th in last year's Class 2A girls state cross-country meet. Six of the seven runners that were on the course at Kennedy Park last November were back on the course on Monday with a sixth-place run of 22:02.56 by Lily Buckingham, a seventh-place run of 22:09.72 by Juliana Brown and a 14th-place run of 23:10.6 locking up a season-opening win at home for the 13th-ranked (2A) Lady Dees.
"Across the board from July 1 to right now, the kids have put in a tremendous amount of hard work," Albia head cross-country coach Todd Ratliff said. I'm super-happy for all of them. We've got a little work to do to catch up to Knoxville on the boys' side, but we had a really solid run all around."
The Albia boys came within one runner of putting together a winning pack run of their own with four Blue Demons finishing among the top eight individuals. Knoxville was able to rally back, edging Albia 41-43 with the final three runners for the Panthers placing between 10th and 14th place with freshman Reid Sinclair's 14th-place run of 20:41.26 ultimately vaulting Knoxville past their South Central Conference rivals 35 seconds and six runners ahead of Albia junior Cole Hafer.
Isaac Rankin led the charge for the Knoxville boys for the second time this season, winning the Albia Invitational 5K race in 17:02.16. Pekin sophomore Brady McWhirter finished second in the boys race in 17:50.91.
"It felt good to be running times that I was running last year," McWhirter said. "Hopefully, I'll be able to get that time below 17 minutes so I can run at state this year. It just feels good to race with (Rankin). I saw him last week. I was much more competitive with him this week. I just started out to quickly on my first mile last week. I focused on being a little slower during my first mile this meet so I could stay with him longer."
Young stars dominated the Albia Invitational with three underclassmen placing among the top three in both races, including wins by a pair of freshmen. As was the case a week earlier at the season-opening Knoxville Early Bird, both Rankin and Pekin freshman Chloe Glosser won their respective races with Glosser taking the Albia Invitational girls race in 20:15.07, less than 10 seconds ahead of Thompson.
"I did not think that I would come out and win my first two varsity races," Glosser said. "My teammates are a big part of it. So are my coaches and my brother (former Pekin and IHCC runner Colten Glosser). Without them, I would not be here doing this well."
Lauren Phillips led the Centerville girls, finishing 15th in 23:18.29, while Euan Lechtenberg led the Centerville boys placing 13th in 20:36.39. The Van Buren County cross-country teams were each paced by freshmen with Rylee Philips leading the Warrior girls, finishing 17th overall in 24:03.92, while Lincoln Bainbridge picked up a medal in his first varsity race after finishing third behind Rankin and McWhirter in 18:20.81.
"I felt good. I started good and found my pace in the middle of the race," Bainbridge said. "I slowed down a little bit, but I was strong at the end."
As a team, the Warrior boys finished fourth overall with 90 points. Pekin edged the Warriors by six as both teams will head to Wildwood Park on Thursday to run in Ottumwa.
"I'm just proud of all of our kids," Van Buren County head cross-country coach Lucinda Moews said. "We've got some newbies in there that ran really well experiencing their first varsity race. All the kids have been training hard throughout the summer. It's always fun to see what they can do in that first meet."
The Moravia boys finished sixth overall with 165 points, led by Parker Armstrong who finished 51st overall in 27:16.74. Calista Cremeens finished 48th for the Mohawks in the girls race in 38:54.86.
Ava Ferrell led the Cardinal girls at Albia, finishing 25th overall in 25:19.38, while Cayden Courtney led the Comet boys with a 38th-place finish in 23:50.63. With three-time all-state runner Rylee Dunkin nursing shin splints, the Twin Cedars girls were paced by another senior as Cheyanne Runs finished 22nd in 24:43.73 while Noah Fee led the Saber boys, placing 39th in 23:55.6.
