CHARITON — Another meet. Another win for the fifth-ranked (2A) Albia girls cross-country team.
The Lady Dees clinched the Chariton Charger Invitational team title with the top four runners in the race on Thursday. Makenna Montgomery led the way for Albia, beating sophomore teammate Serene Thompson by 47 seconds in the girls race crossing the finish line in 19:51.24 as the top six Lady Dees all placed in the top 10.
Albia finished with 16 points in the meet, beating South Central Conference rival Davis County by 48. Kallee and Karston Nebel each placed in the top 10 for the Mustangs with Kallee Nebel finishing eighth in 21:48.28 while Karston Nebel placed 10th in 22:05.24.
The Albia boys finished second with 44 points, just 17 short of Chariton for the team title at the Charger Invite. Ethan Stalzer led the Blue Demons with a second-place run of 17:39.64, one of three top-10 runs by Albia with a seventh-place run of 18:12.98 by Ethan Yarkosky and a ninth-place run of 18:30.95 by Christopher McDonald clinching the runner-up finish in the team standings.
"We had a great night on both sides," Albia head cross-country coach Todd Ratliff said. "The girls looked really salty and attacked the course. They are striving to be their best every day. The boys had an incredible night with four guys setting all time personal-best times."
The Davis County boys finished third with 66 points, led by a 10th-place run of 18:37.25 by junior Mark Shirley. Sutton Shirley finished 14th for the Mustangs in 18:47.66, just over three seconds behind Albia senior John Pistek.
The Cardinal finished fourth as a team with 106 points on Thursday after winning the girls team title just two nights earlier at Indian Lake. Ava Ferrell led the Comet girls at Chariton, crossing the finish line in 16th place in 23:09.5, after winning the girls race at Indian Lake in 22:28 edging Van Buren County freshman Rylee Philips by two seconds.
Karson Kirkpatrick led the Cardinal boys at Chariton on Thursday, finishing 26th in 20:16.79 after placing ninth on Tuesday at Indian Lake in 20:50. The Van Buren County boys, the host of the meet on Tuesday, scored 61 points to place third with a second-place run of 18:36 by freshman Lincoln Bainbridge leading the Warriors.
