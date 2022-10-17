MARSHALLTOWN — Ottumwa teammates Jasmine Luedtke and Sarah Hunger were part of a historic group of athletes, earning two of the first-ever all-Iowa Alliance Conference cross-country medals to be handed out last Thursday in Marshalltown.
Luedtke led the Bulldogs girls to a fourth-place overall finish as a team in the Iowa Alliance meet as Ottumwa finished with 119 total points. The Bulldog junior placed 13th in the girls race, crossing the finish line in 20:45.9, while Hunger claimed the 25th and final all-conference medal leading a group of OHS runners to the finish in a time of 22:35.1.
Right behind Hunger were five Bulldog teammates. Eve Rust placed 26th in 22:42.9, Kaelin McElderry placed 27th in 22:43.8, Emily Lord finished 28th in 22:45.2, Silvie Monaghan finished 29th in 22:45.8 and Yaeli Carapia posted a 30th-place finish in 22:47.
The Ottumwa boys finished ninth with 270 points at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet, led by a 30th-place run by senior Noah Trucano in 18:23.1. Walfret Morales finished 46th in 19:10.6 while Luke Mattieson finished 61st in 20:52.7.
Jacob Carlson edged Bulldog teammates Garek Lindberg by one second and John Paul Martinez by 1.8 seconds for 66th place, finishing the race in 22:13.8. Quenton Mitchell finished in 71st for the OHS boys, crossing the finish line at 22:46.2.
The Ottumwa junior varsity girls finished with 90 points at the Iowa Alliance meet, finishing third with an 11th-place run of 23:42.4 by Mallory Morgan leading the charge. Daniel Steele led the Ottumwa junior varsity boys, finishing the race in 22:50.8 to place 105th.
The Ottumwa boys and girls cross-country teams will each be winning on Wednesday at Pickard Park in Indianola at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet. Action gets underway at 4 p.m.
