OSKALOOSA — Carley Seeley called it a game of cat and mouse.
The Fairfield senior, Albia junior Serene Thompson and Ottumwa senior Jasmine Luedtke took turns playing those roles throughout two laps run throughout Edmundson Park on Tuesday. Three of the area's top female prep cross-country standouts battled for top-five positions exchanging third, fourth and fifth over much of the 3.1 miles during the girls' high school race at the Oskaloosa Invitational.
"Jasmine would take a hill, I'd take a downhill and Serene would take the uphill from both of us," Seeley said. "It was really good competition from all three of us."
Ultimately, Seeley would win the race to the finish between the three athletes. After pulling away from Luedtke over the final quarter-mile of the race, Seeley caught and passed Thompson heading down the final stretch run to the finish line claiming third place overall in the race in 21:16.6. Thompson was fourth in 21:17.5 while Luedtke was fifth in 21:25.7.
"(Fairfield head cross-country) Coach (Jerrod) Belzer just kept telling me to be confident," Seeley said. "We talk all the time about trusting the training. I just tried to do that. I took some chances and I'm really proud of that. We all know where our comfort zone is. Getting uncomfortable is what will make us better. I definitely had to get uncomfortable."
Luedtke had the early lead for third place over Seeley, Thompson and several other runners during the opening lap. The steep hills and treacherous turns of Edmundson Park, however, allowed the racing throughout to tighten up.
"It was difficult to keep up the pace especially going up some of those hills," Luedtke said. "I get a little bit tired going those, especially right at the top. I need to really focus on keeping my knees high and working my arms."
The Ottumwa girls were again able to use a pack of runners to push forward in the field as a team, ultimately finishing third out of 11 teams in total points with 110 beating Pella Christian by 15 points and Davis County by 17. Kaelin McElderry took her team to lead the pack of Bulldogs behind Luedtke, cracking the top 20 of the varsity girls race by finishing 19th in 23:21.2 followed closely behind by Silvie Monaghan (23rd in 23:32.5) and Yaeli Carapia (25th in 23:33.4).
"I was just trying to hang on and stay with the rest of the group," McElderry said. "I was a little scared that I was going too fast, but it honestly worked out in the end. I had nothing left in the tank. I don't know how I made it to the finish, but it was only about 100 yards away and it was all downhill so I just sprinted for the finish line."
The third-ranked (2A) Albia Lady Dees rolled to another team title led by fifth-ranked sophomore standout McKenna Montgomery. Albia finished with 38 total points, 45 ahead of Williamsburg, with Montgomery pulling away from Oskaloosa sophomore Tierney Carter by well over a minute finishing the race in 19:43.6.
"It's a hilly course, but if you have the right mindset you can use it to your advantage," Montgomery said. "I liked this course and I liked this meet. We saw some teams we don't usually get to see. You just had to run your race and push hard."
The Ottumwa boys, meanwhile, gained a measure of revenge after coming up a point short of Fairfield last Thursday during the Trojans' home cross-country meet. The continuing battle between Garrett Pumphrey and Lucas Peace pushed both runners into the top 20 with Pumphrey posting a 16th-place finish in 18:17.4, just over 12 seconds ahead of Peace who placed 20th overall in 18:29.5 pushing Ottumwa into a sixth-place finish as a team with 180 points edging Knoxville by two, Albia by eight, Davis County by nine and Fairfield by 21.
"I was able to see Garrett this time. I caught up to him, but I wasn't able to get past him," Peace said. "I kept hearing from my dad I was only about six seconds behind him, so that was helpful that I knew exactly where he was and I could see him at the same time. I'm just going to have to work harder to beat him."
Chariton, ranked fourth in Class 2A, won the high school boys team title with 44 points led by a runner-up finish from senior David Crabb in 17:32.8. Williamsburg finished second with 62 points while Newton, led by individual champion Javin Doland (17:17.6), finished third overall in 17:17.6.
"The turns were really tight on this course and it seemed like there was always one more hill waiting for you," Pumphrey said. "I thought I could have handled them a little better, but I feel like I attacked them pretty well."
Aaron Cook led the Davis County boys, finishing 14th in 18:14.7, while Nate Konczal led the Fairfield boys with an 18th-place run of 18:22. Ethan Yarkosky led the Albia boys finishing 24th in 18:33, Gavin Spaur led Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to an 11th-place finish (320) placing 42nd in 19:32.6 while Centerville was led by Euan Lechtenberg with a 60th-place run of 20:18.5.
Avery Major joined Montgomery and Thompson in the top 10 of the varsity girls race for Albia, finishing sixth in 21:31. Karston Nebel led the Davis County girls, placing 10th overall in 22:27.6 while Kaitlynn Glenn finished 26th to lead the EBF girls to a ninth-place finish (191) finishing the race at Edmundson in 23:41.1. Layla Strode finished 47th in 25:19 to lead the Centerville girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.