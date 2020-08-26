MARSHALLTOWN — The Ottumwa boys and girls cross-country teams will have to wait a week to open their seasons.
Thursday’s scheduled season debut at the Marshalltown Invitational has been canceled. Both Marshalltown and Iowa City West announced Wednesday that both cross-country invitiationals had been called off due to Thursday’s forecast of high temperatures across the state. Both Marshalltown and Iowa City are expecting the heat index to top out at 100 degrees with Iowa City expecting a high point of a 102-degree heat index by late afternoon.
The Sigourney Savages were scheduled to run at Iowa City West on Thursday. West athletic director Craig Huegel has said the school will look into rescheduling the meet.
Ottumwa and Sigourney are next both scheduled to run next week in Ottumwa at Wildwood Park. The Pekin-hosted meet is scheduled to begin next Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Temperatures are expected to begin dropping during the weekend with a 60 percent chance of rain on Monday cooling down temperatures down into highs of 70-80 degrees throughout next week.