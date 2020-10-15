SULLY — Sigourney senior Mason Moore finished his final run in the South Iowa Cedar League meet as the runner-up in the boys race on Tuesday.
Moore edged out Montezuma senior Brydon Henning by .37 seconds for second place, finishing the five-kilometer run at Diamond Trail Golf Course in 18:28.63. English Valleys junior Bryson Grove won the SICL boys individual title in a time of 17:22.17.
Sigourney sophomore Georgia Atwood finished 27th in the girls SICL race, finishing the race in 28:53.4. Lynnville-Sully sophomore Greenlee Smock won the girls individual league title in a time of 20:38.23.
The Montezuma girls won the SICL team title with 31 points. The North Mahaska boys prevented the Braves from completing a team sweep, scoring 45 points to win the league team cross-country title.
Moore and Atwood will compete for Class 1A state cross-country berths next Thursday at Wildwood Park in Ottumwa. Moore will be seeking his third consecutive trip to state.