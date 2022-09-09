BLOOMFIELD — Sigourney freshman Troy Klett pulled away from a trio of Davis County runners to pick up the win at the Lake Fisher Invitational, winning the boys race in 19:37.51.
The Mustangs won both of their home invitational team titles, edging PCM by seven (25-32) for the girls team title while the Davis County boys won by 31 points (17-48) led by a runner-up finish from Sutton Shively in 19:44.5. Karston Nebel won the girls race for the Davis County girls in 22:40.98, beating PCM freshman Abi Teeter to the finish line in 5.21 seconds.
Shively, Mark Shirley (third in 20:21.42) and Chadler Bachman (fourth in 20:33.04) followed Klett across the finish line. Drake Hamm (sixth in 20:53.93), Daniel Oliver (seventh in 21:03.28) and Gavin Shively (eighth in 21:37.91) clinched the team title for the Mustang boys.
Centerville sophomore Euan Lechtenberg led the Centerville boys, finishing ninth 21:43.7. Albia finished third in team points with 73, led by a 16th-place run by Lucas Hogeland in 24:04.98.
Moravia sophomore Parker Armstrong led the Mohawk boys, finishing 24th in 26:35.66. Allen Pace led the Moulton-Udell boys with a 27th-place finish in 26:35.66.
Noelle Craver led the Centerville girls at Lake Fisher, placing third in the race in 22:51.23. Sigourney freshman Ellie Yates finished fourth for the Savages in 23:18.1.
Therron Brummet led the Moulton-Udell girls at Davis County, crossing the finish line in 21st place in 29:20.56. Calista Cremeens finished 25th for the Moravia girls in 36.23.72.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.