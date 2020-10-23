PANORA — For all the success of the Davis County running program over the years, the Mustangs still found a historic way to qualify for the 2020 Iowa High School State Cross-Country Meet on Friday.
For the first time in program history, the Mustang girls and boys will both be going to state as team champions of a state-qualifying meet. The two teams earned their historic titles on Friday afternoon on a blustery day at Panorama West Golf Course.
Macy Hill returned from a three-week absence to lead six Mustang girls across the finish line in the top 20, helping No. 14 Davis County edge fifth-ranked Panorama by six points (64-70) on the Panthers' home course with fourth-ranked Roland-Story finishing third, 16 points behind the Mustangs. Carson Shively also returned to the course to lead the Davis County boys to a dominant showing on Friday, finishing second in a great race with Treynor junior Cole Dooley as the Mustangs placed six more runners in the top 20, beating No. 10 Albia and No. 9 Central Decatur by 63 points with 51 in the championship run.
"On the first day of practice this season, our goal was to be together 100 percent come time for the district and state meets," Davis County head cross-country coach Josh Husted said. "Before they got off the bus, I reminded the kids that we ride together, we run together and we've won together all season long. Why should this meet be any different? They accomplished that today. I'm ecstatic for our two teams to finish the district meet with two wins."
Both Davis County and Pekin will compete for both girls and boys team titles next Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. The Mustangs will run early in the day as part of the 2A state cross-country session while the Panthers will compete in the later afternoon window.
Once again this season, Davis County will have some South Central Conference company on the boys side of the 2A state meet. Albia finished second as a team with 114 points, edging out Central Decatur on a tiebreaker as both teams ultimately qualified by just eight points over fourth-place Missouri Valley.
"If you look at the rankings, and I haven't been a big advocate of that, I knew we had to control our own destiny and that destiny was to run as hard as we can," Albia head cross-country coach Todd Ratliff said. "If we finished and gave everything we had as individuals, we were going to be okay with the final results. The sun would come up tomorrow."
Dawson Bonnett led the charge for the Blue Demons, finishing seventh to clinch one of the top 15 individual tickets to the 2A boys state cross-country race finishing Friday's state qualifier in 14:29. Bonnett is now three for three in his high school career having qualified for state each year as a high school varsity runner.
"I know the course. It's pretty flat, so I have pretty good expectations for what I can accomplish at state next week," Bonnett said. "This was a much different race to qualify for state in. It was windy, it was cold and the course had a lot of hills. I tried to go out with the pack early and stayed with them as long as I could. It allowed me to stay up there in that seventh spot all the way to the end."
It appeared as though Bonnett would be the only Albia runner heading to Fort Dodge with senior teammate Max Teno the next to finish the race, placing 20th after a run of 15:17. Had the race been scored on just those top two runners, the Blue Demons would have finished sixth to Davis County, Central Decatur, Missouri Valley, Clarinda and Underwood.
Brock Ratliff moved Albia up to fourth as a team after finishing 24th in 15:28. Then came a blue wave of sorts with Ethan Stalzer and C.J. Ratliff placing 31st and 32nd, respectively, moving the Blue Demons inside the top three to clinch a return to state with the 37th-place run of 16:02 by John Pistek ultimately giving the Blue Demons second place on a tiebreaker over Central Decatur.
"Those senior runners understand what they're doing and they know the type of training we've been through this season," Coach Ratliff said. "We're not the team we had hoped to be, but we're the best we can be. It's a great life lesson. You work as hard as you can and you have to be happy with the results. Some days, it turns out like today and the results are spectacular."
The Davis County girls followed a similar script to earn their first team title in a state qualifying meet. Hill, returning after being away from the team for the past three weeks after being exposed to COVID-19, finished fifth on Friday in 21:27.
"Having to quarantine made the workouts even tougher. I had to do everything on my own to keep myself ready for this race," Hill said. "It was tough, but knowing I was coming back to this level of competition made me push myself that much more."
Tatum Turner finished ninth in her final state qualifying race for the Mustangs as the senior crossed the finish line in 22:01. Roland-Story edged ahead of Davis County by two points with just two runners left for each side to finish, which is where the Mustangs propelled past both the Norsemen and Panorama as Addison Stuchel (18th in 22:14), Morgan Klaus (19th in 22:21) and Makayla Bachman (20th in 22:21) produced a final winning pack of runners.
"This is a great feeling," Turner said. "Especially for my senior year. Getting to take the whole team up is going to be nice."
Shively nearly produced a winning run in his return from a two-week quarantine on Friday, leading Cole Dooley all the way up the final hill before the final kick by the Treynor junior produced a winning run of 13:23, four seconds ahead of Shively. Kenny Cronin, Shively's teammate, was also in the hunt finishing third for the Mustangs in 13:37.
"Carson looked strong the entire race. I think all of us looked really strong as a team today," Cronin said. "Seeing him come back from two weeks off and run that well was awesome.
"Not having the entire team to train with, I was looking for Kenny to run with at the start," Shively added. "My main focus was to stay relaxed and look for Kenny. He's usually my pace guy out there."