BLOOMFIELD — At first glance, it appeared the stars were aligned for the Davis County cross-country team to do something the program hadn't done in 12 years.
Not since 2008 had the Mustangs won both the South Central Conference boys and girls team championships in the same meet. Davis County not only went in favored to do so as the only school with two ranked teams in the conference, but were racing for the championships on their home course at Lake Fisher.
Nothing in 2020, however, is going as scripted. In a perfect world, the Davis County cross-country teams would have been at full strength and in full attendance to celebrate the SCC championship sweep at home as the Mustangs ultimately won the boys varsity title by 15 points over Albia (25-40) and girls varsity title by 32 over Chariton (29-61).
In the current world plagued by a pandemic, the Mustangs were without three of their top runners. Sophomore Macy Hill missed out on leading the Davis County girls to the conference title, missing her second straight meet due to COVID-19 exposure, while brothers Carson and Weston Shively were forced out into quarantine for the same reasons on Monday keeping both from running for the Mustang boys.
"I challenged both teams. This has been a challenging season. You never know what's coming next," Davis County head cross-country coach Josh Husted said. "The kids have had an amazing season. We've won dual championships in 99 percent of our meets. I told the kids that this should be no different. They pulled it off this year against some very quality teams."
Even without Hill and the Shively brothers, Davis County combined to crown nine runners with all-conference individual honors. The Mustang girls opened the night with four runners crossing the finish line as top-10 all-SCC harriers in 2020.
Hill's sophomore teammates, Addison Stuchel (second in 21:45) and Makayla Bachman (fifth in 22:08) were the first two Mustang high school runners across the finish line. Tatum Turner was next to finish for the Davis County girls, completing an impressive run by earning all-conference honors in all four years as a high school cross-country runner.
"There's definitely a little more pressure. I was very stressed out coming into this meet," Turner said. "I was pretty worried that I wouldn't get it in my last year. To be able to earn the last one here at home is pretty special. There's no better feeling, honestly."
Right behind Turner was her senior teammate Morgan Klaus, who unlike Turner had never earned all-conference honors as a high school cross-country runner. That all changed on Tuesday as Klaus came in just two seconds behind Turner in seventh place, helping secure the second straight SCC team title for the Davis County girls.
"I feel very honored. I feel very proud of myself. I just can't believe it," Klaus said. "Every race, I just try to do my best. That's been my mindset going into every race all four years. I finally broke through with it this year."
It was even more special for Klaus considering the heartbreaking lost opportunity of last year.
"Morgan actually got sick on the day of the conference meet and wasn't able to run," Husted said. "This is sweet redemption for her."
The Mustang boys, meanwhile, relied on a familiar face to lead the way as Kenny Cronin won the SCC individual title for a second straight year beating out Albia junior Dawson Bonnett by 79 seconds in a winning time of 16:41. The next four Mustangs to join Cronin as all-SCC runners in 2020 stepped up in a big way with senior teammates Mike Amsden (fourth in 18:25) and David Nash (seventh in 18:52) joining juniors Brody Humphrey (fifth in 18:31) and Taylor Huggins (eighth in 18:54) in an effort that left teammates, parents and coaches in tears.
"I knew that Kenny would be repeating as conference champion. The rest of the guys, I talked with them about playing off each other," Husted said. "Mike was our second guy across the finish line. His teammates were playing right off him to finish strong. It says a lot when you coach a team that has all these challenges laid out in front of them and they're still able to pull it off.
"They dug deep and they were able to pull it off meet after meet. That's a testament to how tough our kids are. They have it physically, but they're just as tough mentally."
Bonnett was one of three Albia boys to earn all-SCC honors. Max Teno placed sixth in 18:52, edging out Nash at the finish line, while Brock Ratliff placed ninth in 19:08.
"We ran hard. That was our goal," Albia head cross-country coach Todd Ratliff said. "We know Davis County is really good. Hats off to them for being able to pull off two championships even with a few runners missing. It's pretty amazing to see great teams step up like they did. We've got some work to do, but we've time to do it."
Centerville freshman Lauren Phillips also secured all-SCC honors in the girls race. Phillips finished sixth in 22:27, her first top 10 in a conference meet either as a middle school or high school runner.
"I just kind of kicked in gear over the summer," Phillips said. "I do a lot of runs during the week. I keep thinking about the end result and just keep on trucking. My family supports me. I don't stop until I get where I want to go."
The Albia girls finished third in the SCC meet with 76 points, led by a 14th-place run by Allison Major in 23:21. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished fifth among both girls and boys with the Rocket girls scoring 128 points, led by freshman Abby Jager 15th-place run in 23:29, while the Rocket boys scored 124 points paced by senior Jackson Sheldon's 13th-place run of 19:36.