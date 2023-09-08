FAIRFIELD — There are some unique characteristics to the course at Waterworks Park.
For some runners, it presented some unique challenges.
"The terrain is tough," Ottumwa senior Jasmine Luedtke said. "You're not running on full dirt. You're running on mulch and some tree roots."
Fairfield senior Carley Seeley can attest just how challenging her home course is. For the final time in her career, Seeley led the Fairfield girls cross-country team into the Trojans' home invitational meet bringing in all five Southeast Conference rivals as well as area schools as large as Ottumwa and as small as Winfield-Mount Union.
"You have that little bit of a home-course support, and our town always does such a good job of showing up for us, but that hill is always a beast no matter how many times you do reps up and down it," Seeley said. "We also had some twigs and some acorns out there rolling around on the course. You had to pay a little extra attention. That kind of messed with your mental state a little bit."
Despite the extra obstacles provided the surrounding natural beauty of the park, several area runners navigated their way to a successful night on the course. Luedtke produced another top-10 finish, placing sixth overall and fourth among the large-class 3A and 4A schools in the girls race at Fairfield posting a time of 21:25 while Seeley led the Trojans, finishing 12th overall and 10th among 3A-4A athletes with a time of 22:15 in her final run at Waterworks.
"There's always something about this course. It's home and I'll always have that," Seeley said. "There were a lot of our underclassmen I heard talking about having to have a good race. My teammates are the most supportive people in the world. They all know how big of a deal this was."
Some of the top Southeast Conference runners in the state. Fort Madison sophomore Avery Rump, the third-ranked female runner in Class 3A, surged past Keokuk junior Hannah Karre early setting a pace of 6:32-a-mile on the way to crossing the finish line in 20:19.377, winning the varsity girls individual title by nearly a full minute.
Micah Rees, meanwhile, ran nearly five minutes a mile on Thursday in the varsity boys race. The fifth-ranked (3A) senior from Washington crossed the finish line in 15:49.483, well over a full minute ahead of fourth-ranked (2A) Mediapolis senior Owen Schmidgall.
"It's tough. We know the course but some of those guys have run this course multiple times as well," said Fairfield senior Nate Konczal after finishing 21st overall and 13th among 3A-4A runners in the varsity boys race in 18:35.317. "It's hard competing with them, but I like it. I know I'm probably not going to be up there with them, but I try to keep an eye on them. I try to stay within 400-800 meters of them and keep pace with them."
The same strategy is helping Ottumwa senior Lucas Peace push his pace early in his first and only season running cross-country for the Bulldog boys varsity team. Peace placed 28th overall and 20th among 3A-4A runners on Thursday at Waterworks in 18:59.647, breaking 19 minutes while trying to keep an eye on freshman teammate Garrett Pumphrey who was just 12 seconds-a-mile faster.
"My whole goal during these races is to try and keep Garrett in sight," Peace said. "That's how I pace myself. If he's in sight, I'm going at a good speed."
Pumphrey placed 16th overall for the Bulldog boys in 18:21.42, cracking the top 10 among the 3A-4A runners. The presence of his senior teammate allowed Pumphrey to push through making two laps around a Waterworks course the freshman has run before compete for Evans Middle School.
"It's not that fun making two laps around here. It's long and miserable, but I pushed through it," Pumphrey said. "It definitely seems longer the second time around. When you start each lap going up that long, steep hill, it burns your gas tank a little bit. Lucas has been pushing me and I've been pushing him. We've made a great team."
Washington, ranked seventh as a team in Class 3A, brought home the large-school boys team title on Thursday from Fairfield more than doubling Southeast Conference rival Fort Madison. The Demons finished with 27 points while the Bloodhounds, ranked 19th in 3A, scored 59 points.
Fairfield, meanwhile, edged Ottumwa for fifth among the large school point standings by a single point (132-133) thanks to tight pack that included four runners (Gabe Tejada, Riley Perkins, Ben Boatright, John Miller) finishing within a minute of each other. Miller edged Ottumwa teammates Logan Toloza and Alex Gomez-Cantarero by less than 10 seconds to lift the Trojans over the Bulldogs.
"I throughly enjoyed watching the boys run," Ottumwa head cross-country coach Rick Tanner said. "It looks like our times are still going down. All of our top seven runners were under 27 minutes. That was kind of my goal for the guys. If we can continue to cluster together and cluster closer to the front, we'll be in good shape."
Washington swept the large-school team titles on Thursday as the Demon girls edged Fort Madison by 10 points (45-55). The Ottumwa girls, meanwhile, edged Keokuk by a single point (94-95) for third place with Sylvie Monaghan leading a pack of Bulldog runners across the finish line edging the Chiefs despite three runners placing in the top 20 of the race.
"Normally, I go out in the first mile or the first half of the race and get into that second spot for us before I kind of die off at the end," Monaghan said. "It feels good to help lead the team. It's also a little mentally draining to have to lead the pack.
"I just went out and stayed with the pack in the middle of race. (Head coach Kristin Mitchell) always tells us to be moving up the whole second half of the race and pick off runners as we go. That was my goal. I wasn't too focused on my pace. I was more focused on staying steady in the first half of the race and move up as best as I could."
More close battles would including a single point separating Mediapolis and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (46-47) for the 1A-2A girls team title. Kaitlynn Glenn led the Rockets, finishing third among small-school athletes and 30th overall in time of 23:54.
"I kind of like this course. It allows you to run by yourself, so all you have to focus on is yourself and the runners next to you," Glenn said. "It was easy to get in your own mind and focus. That's where I feel like I run my best."
Van Buren County had a successful night as Warrior teammates Rylee Philips and Kayley Snowgren ran together for top-20 finishes in the varsity girls race with Philips finishing 15th in 22:31.387 while Snowgren finished 16th in 22:43.217. Lincoln Bainbridge led the Warrior varsity boys, finishing seventh overall and third among 1A-2A boys in 17:37.173 leading VBC to a third-place finish with 80 points while Leo Jirak finished second among all middle school boys in 12:00.837.
"We've got a lot of good work ethic on this team. It's good to see the positive results we've been having with all the hard work we've put in," Van Buren County cross-country coach Lucinda Moews said. "Lincoln's keeping that ball rolling for the boys after qualifying for state last year. It's a pretty strong, young squad with a lot of potential coming up."
The EBF and Cardinal boys were also separated by a single point (163-164) with a 14th-place finish by Gavin Spaur leading EBF in 19:47, just over a second ahead of Christian Vass who placed 16th to lead Cardinal in 19:48. Abigail Durflinger led the Cardinal girls, finishing 67th overall in 25:46.947.
