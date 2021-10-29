OTTUMWA – Zack Wise has qualified for the state cross-country meet every single season he's run cross-country for the Pekin boys.
It would be just his second time for Wise to run at state, however. As a sophomore, Wise finished 106th in the 1A boys state race in 18:34 at Lakeside Golf Course in 2019.
"I missed last year due to COVID-19. As a freshman, I hurt my leg," Wise said.
Wise wasn't going to let anything keep him from qualifying for state for the fourth time last Thursday. Even at less than 100 percent, the Pekin senior crossed the finish line at the 1A state qualifier in 17:43, finishing fourth to clinch one of the individual spots earned by top-10 runners in each 1A district or regional race.
"I had a sinus infection, so that didn't feel very good out there on the course," Wise said. "I just kept thinking I did not want that to be my last race as a Pekin Panther for cross-country. I knew I had to go out there and give it all I had.
"I was tired, but all that was going through my head was I could not let these kids beat me. I could not miss out and have just one bad year competing at state."
Wise isn't the only area runner that has had to overcome physical ailments to qualify for the state cross-country meet this season. Like Wise, Van Buren County senior Faith Neeley qualified last Thursday in Ottumwa for a fourth state cross-country meet after placing 10th in the regional girls race edging out Earlham's Lily Dixon by seven seconds for the final individual ticket to state.
Neeley posted her best time at a state meet last fall, crossing the finish line in 22:36.7 almost 90 seconds faster than her 48th-place finish at state as a sophomore for the Warriors. No matter where Neeley finishes this year, just crossing the finish line in Fort Dodge one last time will be quite an accomplishment after battling extremely low levels of Ferritin, a blood protein that contains iron, which has affected Neeley throughout the year causing the senior runner that finished 18th in the state as a freshman and has been ranked in the top 10 during her high school career to struggle finishing races.
"I was a little scared at the state qualifier because I have blacked out before while I've been running, so I was worried that it might happen again," Neeley said. "I was definitely scared this year that going back to state wasn't going to happen. I just had to believe in myself and believe that everything was going to be fine.
"There was one moment during the second lap of the race I could hear a runner breathing right behind me. I knew I was holding that final spot to get to state. I knew I needed to pick it up. Even though my legs didn't want to, in my mind I just kept telling myself that I had to go."
Neeley not only held on to qualify for the fourth time to state, but will do so with a first-time state qualifying teammate. Payten Poling, like Neeley, qualified for state in her freshman year finishing sixth at the 1A regional girls meet last Thursday in 21:06.
"Faith pushed me so hard this year," Poling said. "Being able to do what I'm doing, it wouldn't have happened this year if it wasn't for Faith being right there with me every day in practice encouraging me to keep pushing. Even when I wanted to slow down and walk, Faith would tell me I had to keep running and had to keep working to get to that state meet.
"We knew Faith needed a little bit extra this year dealing with her illness," Van Buren County head cross-country match Lucinda Moews added. "All the kids fought for her and she fought for herself. That says a lot about the integrity our entire team has."
Because Poling and Neeley make up the entire VBC girls cross-country team, three area girls teams will be represented in their entirety at state on Saturday. The Warriors will toe the line with the Pekin Panthers sending an experienced group of runners including five seniors (Mia Clark, Lauren Derscheid, Sarah Eubanks, Zoey Johnson, Emily Laumeyer) along with returning sophomore state qualifiers Audrey Fariss and Lauren Steigleder hoping to lift the third-ranked Panthers to a state team trophy.
"We definitely have that as our goal this season," Derscheid said in preparation for her fourth straight state cross-country meet. "It can be intimidating when you get up there and see the competition you're running against. It can feel like a whole big thing, so a lot of our success is going to be dictated by having the right mentality to handle it."
That's good advice for the Albia Lady Dees, who will compete as a team in Class 2A to open day two of the state cross-country meet on Saturday morning starting at 10:30 a.m. Freshman teammates Serene Thompson, Lily Buckingham and Olivia Sheffield along with sophomore teammates Juliana Brown, Makenna Cronin and Avery Major will join senior Ellie Major in capping a year of successful growth for the young squad from Monroe County.
"I've just tried to handle each race like it's another meet with a different name," Thompson said. "I haven't felt too nervous in some of the bigger races. I just try to leave how I run in God's hands. There's definitely been a lot of praying involved to help me give it my all."
Albia teammates Dawson Bonnett and Ethan Stalzer will both run in the Class 2A boys race, which will follows the girls on Saturday at approximately 11:15 a.m. Cardinal senior Gavin Grove will also compete in his only state cross-country meet during the 2A boys race while Davis County senior Carson Shively will look to win his third state medal with hopes of adding a state title to the South Central Conference and 2A district individual cross-country titles won already this fall.
"It's been something of a shock this season running up there by myself with a fellow state placewinner like (former Davis County teammate) Kenny (Cronin)," Shively said. "Eventually, I got out of that mentality of running with a teammate and have tried to focus on running my own race."
Fairfield junior Gavin Van Veen gained state cross-country experience on Friday running the 3A state boys race. In his first trip to state, Van Veen finished 96th in 18:05.57.