IOWA CITY – Jasmine Luedtke edged out Lina Newland for the top time among Ottumwa runners competing in the girls race at the Bud Williams Invitational on Thursday.
Luedtke placed 39th overall in the 5,000-meter run across the course at the Iowa City Soccer Kickers Club, crossing the finish line in 23:08.03. Just over 11 seconds later, Newland crossed the finish line in 40th place finishing the race in 23:19.15.
The Ottumwa girls finished eighth overall in the team standings at the Iowa City High meet, scoring 228 points while finishing with an average time of 25:23. Sarah Hunger brought home the third-fastest time for the Ottumwa girls, placing 73rd overall in 26:07.61, while Eve Rust placed 77th for the Bulldog girls in 26:41.21. Vanessa Simmons rounded out the scoring for the OHS girls, finishing 82nd in 27:43.53.
The Pekin girls, ranked third in Class 1A, finished sixth with 170 points running in a field filled with Class 4A and 3A teams. Lauren Derscheid led the Panthers, placing 22nd overall in the race in 21:37.35 while sophomore teammate Lauren Steigleder finished 35th in 22:52.81.
Audrey Fariss edged out senior teammate Sarah Eubanks for the third-fastest time among Pekin runners in the girls race, crossing the finish line 48th in 23:46.78. Eubanks finished 49th in 23:47.32 while Mia Clark rounded out the scoring for the Panthers finishing 53rd in 24:00.14.
Zoey Johnson finished 65th for the Pekin girls in 24:46.15. Lexi Swearingen finished 72nd in 25:40.35.
Ottumwa edged Pekin for 10th place in the boys competition, 262-288, thanks to a spread of 2:25 among the five scoring runners compared to a spread of 6:22 for the top-five Panther runners. Zack Wise cracked the top-20 of the boys race for Pekin, finishing 17th in 18:06.79, while Asa Canny led the Ottumwa boys by finishing 29th overall in 18:44.03.
Noah Trucano posted Ottumwa's second-fastest time in the boys race, finishing 64th in 20:09.5 edging Bulldog teammate Jacob Mellin by four places and 7.73 seconds. The rest of the Ottumwa lineup included Anthony Reyman (72nd, 20:24.28), Waulfert Morales (81st, 21:09.41) and Zander Proctor (90th, 22:58.41).
Ben Guise finished 71st overall for the Pekin boys, posting the team's second-fastest time by crossing the finish line in 20:21.91. Robert Brown (91st, 23:33.11), J.T. Spray (93rd, 24:13), Gavyn Brown (94th, 24:29.5), Dylan Sobaski (97th, 27:21.29) and Kaelan Elder (101st, 32:35.48) rounded out the lineup for the Pekin boys