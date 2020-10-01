IOWA CITY — Both the Ottumwa and Pekin cross-country teams tested themselves on Thursday against some of the state's top teams from eastern Iowa.
Both the Pekin girls and boys placed in the top five of total team points at the Bud Williams Invitational. The second-ranked (1A) Panther girls finished fourth with 110 points while the fifth-ranked (1A) Pekin boys finished fifth with 132 points, led by a fourth-place run from senior Brady Millikin in 17:05.
Meghan Coulter led the Ottumwa girls to a sixth-place finish as a team with 143 points. Coulter placed 12th in the girls race for the Bulldogs in a time of 20:45.7, beating Dubuque Senior senior Hanna Walsh by four seconds and Pekin's top runner, Lauren Steigleder, by almost 16 seconds.
Stiegleder's time of 21:01.65 was 5.61 seconds ahead of Panther junior teammate Lily Farris. Lauren Derscheid was 19th for Pekin in 21:23.3 while freshman Jasmine Luedtke finished 22nd for Ottumwa, finishing the race in 21:34.65.
The Ottumwa boys finished with 169 total points, placing seventh in the Bud Williams Invite. Asa Canny placed 19th overall for the Bulldogs in 17:54.26 with senior teammate Max Thomason coming home in 25th place, finishing the race in 18:20.08.
The Ottumwa girls finished fifth among junior varsity teams at the Bud Williams Invite with 110 points. Vanessa Simmons led the Bulldogs in the JV girls race, finishing 16th in 24:38.32. Cloe Shaw was 20th for OHS in 24:50.78 while Lexi Swearingen was 21st for the Pekin JV girls in 24:57.69.
Chris Luedtke led the Ottumwa junior varsity boys, placing 35th in 21:19.68. Noah Trucano was 45th in 22:15.76 for the Bulldogs while Jarrett Wellings finished 55th in 23:21.82.