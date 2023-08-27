JOHNSTON — The Ottumwa High School girls and boys cross-country teams opened the season on Saturday morning running at the Johnston Invitational.
The Ottumwa girls finished sixth overall with 173 points. Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Jasmine Luedtke, who opened her senior season on the course crossing the finish line on the Johnston cross-country course in 21:09, making nearly a 43-second improvement from the same race last year.
The Bulldog boys, meanwhile, finished with 190 points earning a seventh-place finish. In his varsity debut, freshman Garrett Pumphrey led Ottumwa with a time of 18:39 finishing 46th out of 157 runners.
Finishing just 14 seconds behind Pumphrey was Lucas Peace as the senior transfer finished 52nd in his debut for the Bulldogs. Waulfert Morales placed 72nd for the Ottumwa boys in 20:06, Logan Toloza finished 85th in 20:50.8, Garek Lindberg posted a season-opening time of 22:00.9 to place 103rd while Mariano Chavez opened the season finishing 105th in 22:05.1.
Eve Rust posted the second-fastest time for the Ottumwa girls, finishing 52nd overall out of 156 runners in 23:06.9. Less than 12 second behind Rust was Bulldog teammate Yaeli Carapia as the junior finished 56th overall in 23:18.4.
Just over 10 seconds behind Carapia was Silvie Monaghan as the OHS sophomore placed 62nd overall in 23:28.7. Less than 15 seconds behind Monaghan was freshman teammate Kaelin McElderry, who placed 65th in 23:43.6.
Rounding out the opening day at Johnston for the Ottumwa girls were senior teammates Mia Tanner and Kara Lockwood. Tanner finished 118th overall in 27:12.3 while Lockwood placed 134th in 29:03.
Ottumwa will be back in action running at home as part of the 16-team Pekin-hosted invitational meet at Wildwood Park. Cardinal, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield, Sigourney, Van Buren County, Colfax-Mingo, Danville, English Valleys, Keota, Mediapolis, Montezuma, New London, North Mahaska and Twin Cedars will join the Bulldogs and Panthers on Thursday afternoon starting at 4:15 p.m.
