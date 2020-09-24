OTTUMWA — Meghan Coulter led the Ottumwa girls cross-country team to a fifth-place finish on Thursday at the 52nd Indianola Invitational.
Coulter secured a third finish in the top 20 for the fourth time this season, placing 16th for the Bulldogs in 21:19.2. Ottumwa was able to edge out Ames for fifth place by just two points (142-144) with Coulter beating Little Cyclone sophomore Payton Stewart by just over 49 seconds in a decisive battle between the two top runners of each school.
Jasmine Luedtke narrowly missed out on the top 20 for the Bulldogs, finishing 21st overall in the girls race in 22:16.5. Lina Newland was 38th in 24:01.2 for OHS while co-captain Isabelle Mellin was 42nd in 24:36.2.
Sophomore teammates Olivia Coram (51st in 25:28.4) and Lilly Mitchell (52nd in 25:46.9 helping the Bulldogs clinch a top-five finish as a team. Mia Tanner rounded out the night for the Ottumwa varsity girls, finishing 56th in 26:45.7.
The Ottumwa boys finished with 208 points, good enough for eighth place overall in the meet. Asa Canny just missed out on a top 20 finish for the Bulldogs, placing 21st overall 18:02.9.
Max Thomason came home in 40th place for the OHS varsity boys in 18:50.5. Anthony Reyman was 57th in 19:43.4, Mason Young finished 60th in 19:58.4, Jacob Mellin crossed the finish line 70th in 20:29 and Chris Luetke came home in 77th place for the Bulldogs in 21:48.4.
In the boys junior varsity race, Elijah Menninga led Ottumwa by placing 98th in 22:14.2. Noah Turcano was 114th in 22:40.7, Charlie Handling was 146th in 23:50.1 and Jarrett Wellins was 182nd in 25:07.2.
The Ottumwa junior varsity girls finished sixth with 161 points. Isabelle Henderson led the Bulldog JV girls, finishing 34th in 27:23.9 while Olivia Palen finished 55th in 28:58.1, Vanessa Simmons placed 58th in 29:16.5, Trinity Jones took 75th in 31:31, Kara Lockwood finished 78th in 32:14.2, Emily Lord placed 82nd in 32:47.1 and Tania Rivera finished 88th in 36:20.4.