DES MOINES – All seven members of the Ottumwa High School girls cross-country team earned all-conference honors on Thursday by placing in the top 16 of the CIML Metro Conference meet.
Asa Canny and Noah Trucano also earned all-conference honors in the boys race for the Bulldogs. Canny led the Ottumwa boys to a third-place finish as a team with 81 points, finishing sixth in his final conference race crossing the finish line in 19:04.3.
Trucano placed 14th to earn all-conference honors for the first time. The Ottumwa junior finished the boys race in 20:22.8.
Jasmine Luedtke led the Ottumwa girls in the conference meet, crossing the finish line in sixth place in 22:44.7 while Bulldog senior teammate Lina Newland followed Luedtke into the chute, placing seventh in 23:12.6 to earn all-conference honors.
Sarah Hunger (10th in 24:50.5), Mariah Frueh (11th in 24:51.2), Eve Rust (12th in 25:02), Lilly Mitchell (14th in 26:44.4) and Vanessa Simmons (15th in 27:58.6) all secured all-Metro honors by finishing among the top 16 of the girls race. The Bulldog girls scored 46 points, placing second as a team in the conference meet.
Des Moines Roosevelt swept the CIML Metro cross-country titles. Abi Hahn led the Roughriders girls, winning the conference race in 21:10, while Owen Marett took first place in the boys race for Roosevelt in 18:48.
The Ottumwa junior varsity girls also finished second in the CIML Metro meet with 54 points. Emily Lord cracked the top 10 of the JV girls Metro race, placing ninth in 27:20.3.
The Ottumwa junior varsity boys scored 95 points, finishing fourth in the conference meet. Daniel Steele led the Bulldogs in the JV boys race, placing 53rd in 25:30.3.
Quenten Mitchell (61st in 26:14), Htoo Wah (67th in 27:08.5), Luke Mellin (68th in 27:09.8), Tyler Lowenberg (75th in 28:52.3), Trevor Shelton (77th in 29:16.8) and James Gates (86th in 32:43.8) rounded out the junior varsity boys race for Ottumwa. Olivia Palen (11th in 27:39.6), Isabelle Henderson (18th in 28:39.3), Alaina Raleen (19th in 28:39.8), Lydia Swarney (21st in 30:16.6), Jocelyn Maw (23rd in 30:38.2) and Mia Turner (24th in 30:58.9) rounded out the CIML Metro race for the Ottumwa junior varsity girls.
Jacob Mellin (18th in 20:31), Anthony Mellin (21st in 20:53.8), Waulfret Morales (22nd in 21:07.6), Zander Proctor (26th in 21:54.5) and Elijah Menninga (30th in 23:05.9) rounded out the boys varsity race for Ottumwa. The Bulldogs next run in the Class 4A state qualifying meet at Pickard Park in Indianola on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.