JOHNSTON — The Ottumwa High School cross-country team didn't have to wait until twilight on Saturday to open the 2022 season.
Forecasts calling for rain and thunderstorms in the evening forced the second-annual Johnston Twilight Invitational meet to be moved up to a morning start. The Bulldog boys finished fifth with 160 points, led by senior Noah Trucano's run of 20:05.8, while the Ottumwa girls opened the season scoring 168 points finishing in sixth place on Saturday.
Jasmine Luedtke, Ottumwa top female cross-country runner last season, led the Bulldogs at Johnston crossing the finish line in 21:52.9 to finish 20th overall in the field of 134 female runners. Sarah Hunger opened her senior season for the Bulldogs with a top-50 finish as Hunger posted a season-opening time of 24:22.5, finishing 50th less than a second behind Urbandale senior Madison Gaul and just 0.3 seconds ahead of Southeast Polk sophomore Alyssa Bartlett.
Emily Lord posted an opening time for the OHS girls of 25:20.4, finishing 62nd overall. Eve Rust finished 64th for the Bulldogs in 25:34.5, Lilly Mitchell finished 71st in 25:53, Yaeli Carapia finshed 77th in 26:25.8 and Kaelin McElderry rounded out the season-opening meet for Ottumwa finishing 80th in 26:50.9.
"We have six seniors this year. It's probably one of the biggest senior classes I've ever had," Ottumwa head girls cross-country coach Kristen Mitchell said. "They've been running a ton this summer. I'm so impressed with their leadership. They've gotten a lot of the younger girls out consistently running this summer. We haven't had that in awhile. You really need to get that summer running in to be able to compete during the season."
Trucano finished 51st overall out of 155 runners in the boys race. Walfret Morales placed 76th in 21:04.8 followed by Luke Mattieson (119th in 23:57.7), Jacob Carlson (127th in 25:07.5), Quenton Mitchell (137th in 26:32), John Paul Martinez (139th in 26:36.1) and Kooper Hugen (150th in 30:14.7) for the Bulldog boys.
"You want to get better as the season goes along," Ottumwa head boys cross-country coach Jeff Smith said. "With some kids coming out that have maybe never ran before, you can't set your bar too high. We've got kids that have never run a 3.1-mile race before. We're just trying to get kids used to that.
"The best coach is experience. Until the kids experience what it's like to run that distance consistently, then they can start making adjustments on what to do during a race. We're just trying to get the experience and the miles in."
Both Ottumwa cross-country teams will be back in action at home on Thursday. The Bulldogs will run at Wildwood Park starting at 4:30 p.m.
