PLEASANT HILL — Kylie Latham. Alli Bookin-Nosbisch. Carollin Mellin.
Add one more name to the list of recent Ottumwa High School athletes to qualify for the Iowa High School girls state cross-country meet.
Meghan Coulter.
The most recent OHS female runner to qualify for the 4A state race punched her ticket on Wednesday in central Iowa, finishing ninth at the state-qualifying meet hosted by Southeast Polk. Coulter produced the second-fastest time among the senior runners in the field, second only to Southeast Polk's regional senior champion Mattison Plummer as Coulter clinched her trip to run in Fort Dodge next week by crossing the finish line on Wednesday in 20:37.2.
"Meghan ran a smart race. She stayed focused and determined the entire time," Ottumwa head girls cross-country coach Kristin Mitchell said. "We knew she could be in the top 10 going into the race. The field took off fast. She spent most of the race in the top 20-25, but was confident and ran her own race."
In the end, Coulter moved well up in the field clinching one of the top 15 individual state berths by finishing over 18 seconds ahead of the 16th-place runner, Dowling Catholic sophomore Meredith Schultz. Last year, Coulter finished 26th in the state qualifier at Marshalltown finishing almost a full minute off an individual state berth while the Bulldogs failed to secure one of three team spots to state, finishing fifth with 111 points, 27 shy of state.
Coulter will be the only Ottumwa runner to run in Fort Dodge next week. Both the Ottumwa girls and boys placed seventh in the team standings at Wednesday's state qualifier with the OHS girls scoring 170 points while the Bulldog boys finished with 192.
Asa Canny, who came within a minute of qualifying for the boys state meet last season as a sophomore, got even closer on Wednesday. The Ottumwa junior finishing in 19th place in 17:32.8, less than 10 seconds behind Norwalk sophomore Jack Brown who edged Ames senior Akolk Atack for 15th place by two seconds in 17:22.9.
Norwalk will join Dowling Catholic, the 4A boys district team champion with 24 points, and Urbandale as the boys teams to qualify for state state from Southeast Polk. The Warriors finished with second with 65 points while Urbandale finished third with 74 points.
Max Thomason final bid to qualify for the Class 4A boys state cross-country meet ended on Wednesday as the Ottumwa senior finished 37th in 18:31.4. Gatlin Meninga finished 48th in his final run for the Bulldog boys cross-country team in 19:56.4 while Alex Leon finished 50th in 20:40.8 to wrap his senior season for the OHS harriers.
Among the returning Ottumwa boys cross-country runners along with Canny, sophomore Jacob Mellin will look to build off a 44th-place run for the Bulldogs at the state-qualifying meet. Mellin crossed the finish line in 19:14.8 while junior teammates Mason Young and Anthony Reyman came home separated by less than three seconds with Young finishing 45th in 19:32.2 while Reyman finished 47th in 19:35.1.
Isabelle Mellin, sister of Jacob and Carollin, finished her final cross-country race for Ottumwa 41st for the Bulldog girls on Wednesday at the state qualifier in 23:05.8. Mellin and Coulter were the only senior runners competing for the OHS girls on Wednesday with freshman Jasmine Luedtke finishing 33rd in her first bid for a state berth (22:09) while Lina Newland (42nd in 23:43.4), Yaeli Carapia (45th in 24:02.6), Olivia Coram (46th in 24:13.9) and Lilly Mitchell (49th in 24:44.5) gaining postseason experience.
"The girls didn't hold anything back," Mitchell said. "We're very proud of the way everyone raced."