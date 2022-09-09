FAIRFIELD — Before last spring during her first year of track and field, Brooke Miller hadn't really run much at all.
"Most of the running I've ever done is running from my car in the dark," Miller joked.
In her first season running cross-country, Miller has proven to be a valuable addition to the Pekin girls team seeking to rebuild somewhat this season after several seniors graduated from last year's state-qualifying squad. The Panthers, now ranked fourth in Class 1A, walked away from Waterworks Park on Thursday with a championship trophy after winning the Class A team title at the Fairfield Invitational.
Miller was one of four Pekin runners to finish among the top five female runners among the smaller schools that competed on Thursday, placing fourth in Class A and 20th overall out of 144 girls in 23:08.44. Pekin finished with 21 total points, beating Class A runner-up Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont by 40 and 50 points ahead of Cardinal, who finished third with 71 total points.
"The girls are so good on this team. They're so welcoming and they always push me to do my best," Miller said. "They make me how I run. I'm very surprised I've been able to do as well as I've been doing. (Pekin head cross-country coach) Davis (Eidahl) has really good workouts and he pushes us to be at our best to make us realize that we're capable of more than what we are."
Besides the emergence of Miller, Chloe Glosser continued to thrive in her first varsity high school cross-country season. The Pekin freshman finished first among Class A runners in 21:17.53, just over 29 seconds ahead of junior teammate Lauren Steigleder, finishing with the fourth-fastest overall time among varsity high school female runners.
"It was a huge step up in competition," Glosser said. "I wasn't feeling my best, but I'm not going to blame anything on that. Those three girls ahead of me deserved the places they got. My team did really good. We were not feeling very good coming into the day. I think we just put a little bit too much pressure on ourselves going up against this level of competition."
Pekin will continue to face a higher level of competition this weekend, making the trip to suburbs of St. Louis running in the Forest Park Cross-Country Festival on Saturday. The Panthers and Albia will be among 82 boys and 76 girls teams representing schools from five different states coming to compete at the Gateway to the West.
"We were actually thinking about whether we should run quite as hard in this meet knowing we've got that big meet on Saturday," Eidahl said. "They're young. They were thinking about Saturday, but they competed hard. The course was different. It's hot and humid, especially in some of the open spots on the course. I didn't pay much attention to the time. I thought our fifth and sixth girls ran a lot better. That's what we're going to need."
The course wasn't the only tough obstacle for some runners. Noah Trucano, who led the Ottumwa boys to an eighth-place finish in Class AA with 363 points placing 31st in Class AA and 42nd overall in 19:52.01, found himself in something of a tougher on-course battle with multiple Southeast Conference and eastern Iowa runners throughout the race.
"There were a few people that were a little unsportsmanlike out there on the course trying to push through and knocking people over," Trucano said. "I almost got pushed over at the end of the race, but I know it's just a fluke. Despite the challenge, we did really good as a team. I think we're going to move forward and do even better."
While the Ottumwa boys had their battles out on the course at Fairfield, the Ottumwa girls built off a runner-up finish on their home course one week earlier at Wildwood Park by finishing fourth among Class AA schools with 134 points, edging the Trojans for the second straight week by three points. Jasmine Luedtke placed fifth among Class AA girls, crossing the finish line with the seventh-fastest overall time (21:35.19) battling Clear Creek-Amana teammates Kiera Rogers and Kira Barker all the way down the stretch.
"It pushed me a lot. I knew what I had to do coming out of the Wildwood meet to keep up with the two Pekin girls (Glosser and Steigleder) that beat me last week," Luedtke said. "I changed a few of my tactics in this race. I got a pretty good time. I was right behind Chloe. There's nothing more that I can ask for."
Ottumwa seniors Sarah Hunger and Mallory Morgan helped the Bulldogs hold off Fairfield in the final team standings running with different teammates to finish among the top half of the female runners in the meet. Hunger finished 23rd in Class AA in 23:45.78, running most of the race with senior teammate Emily Lord, while Morgan ran with sophomore teammate Eve Rust coming home with a second of each other as Rust finished 43rd in Class AA in 25:07.08 while Morgan finished 44th in 25:07.75.
"For the last two years, it's been really hard for me to run," Morgan said. "It was a really big accomplishment last week to hit a personal record. I think we've done a lot of team bonding this year. We're pushing each other to do some amazing things so far."
Carley Seeley led the Fairfield girls, finishing 18th in Class AA in 23:15.56 less than eight seconds ahead of Trojan teammate Caroline Van Pelt. Avery Rump finished first overall in the varsity high school girls race in 20:27.25, leading Fort Madison to a third-place finish with 82 points, while Clear Creek-Amana edged Washington for the girls Class AA team title by just two points (50-52) in an eye-opening battle featuring the entire Southeast Conference.
"There are a lot of good runners in our conference. We are going to have our work cut out for us come October," Seeley said. "We're going to keep working hard. We're going to continue to improve and work to have some of of our best days later this season."
The battle for the Class AA boys team title was even closer with Washington ultimately edging Clear Creek-Amana by a single point (40-41) with a 16:51.33 dash to the finish by Micah Rees lifting the Demons past the Clippers. Fairfield finished seventh with 181 points, led by 17th-place finish in Class AA by Riley Perkins in 19:02.18.
"This is what we wanted. We wanted this meet to show our younger runners that we still have a lot of work left to do," Fairfield head cross-country coach Jerrod Belzer said. "This gives us an opportunity to see where we stack up in the conference and start setting some goals in terms of where we want to be."
Elsewhere among the smaller school Class A boys, Lincoln Bainbridge led Van Buren County to a fourth-place total of 127 points by placing 10th in 19:34.29. Jake Melon led Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, finishing 13th in 20:34.56, Cole Millikin's 21st-place run of 21:09.36 led the Pekin boys while Kyran Spees led Cardinal with a 28th-place run of 22:07.29.
Lizzy Van Utretch led the EBF girls to a runner-up finish in Class A by finishing eighth among Class A girls in 25:08.71. Ava Ferrell finished sixth among Class A female runner in 24:29.58 to pace Cardinal's third-place finish as a team while Rylee Phillips led the Van Buren County girls with a 13th-place finish in Class A in 25:35.73.
