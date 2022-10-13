COLUMBUS — Chloe Glosser led the sixth-ranked (1A) Pekin girls cross-country team to the team championship at the Mike Jay Invitational.
Glosser won the girls race in 20:52, beating teammate Lauren Steigleder by 37.5 seconds. Brooke Miller (22:36.6) and Audrey Fariss (22:43.7) completed a top-four sweep for Pekin runners in the race.
Van Buren County freshman Rylee Philips finished fifth in the girls race, crossing the finish line in 23:28.3. Lincoln Bainbridge led the Van Buren County boys to a fourth-place finish as a team with 101 points, finishing second to Pekin sophomore Brady McWhirter who won the race in 17:34.9 while Bainbridge placed second in 18:12.5.
Both Pekin and Van Buren County will run on Thursday, Oct. 20, in state qualifying meets. Van Buren County will compete at Pella Christian in a Class 2A state qualifier while Pekin heads to a Class 1A state qualifying meet hosted by Central Decatur.
