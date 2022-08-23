KNOXVILLE – In her first high school cross-country race, Pekin freshman Chloe Glosser was the first runner to cross the finish line on Monday at Knoxville's season-opening Early Bird Invitational.
Glosser and Lauren Steigleder led the Panther girls to a season-opening win over Fairfield, producing the fastest times among all female runners. Glosser won her varsity debut in a time of 21:03.62 while Steigleder finished second in 22:42.02.
Pekin scored 33 points, edging Fairfield by 10 points. Carley Seeley led the Trojan girls, finishing third on Monday in 23:27.69.
The Fairfield boys claimed the team title at Knoxville, edging the hosting Panthers by six points (37-43) with Brady McWhirter and Ben Boatright countering a winning run by Knoxville freshman Isaac Rankin, crossing the finish line at Pine Knolls Golf Club in 18:19.72. McWhirter finished second for the Trojans in 19:30.36 while Boatright placed third in 19:39.42.
Sam Seddon led the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremon boys at Knoxville, finishing 10th in 21:03.42. Kaitlynn Glenn also had a top-10 finish for the EBF girls, placing 10th in 25:11.52.
Cole Millikin led the Pekin boys in his varsity debut in 21:47.42, placing 13th.
