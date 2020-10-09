KEOSAUQUA — Six Pekin runners earned all-conference honors on Thursday as the second-ranked (1A) Panther girls claimed the Southeast Iowa Superconference team championship at Riverview Country Club.
Pekin finished with 29 points, beating out No. 13 (2A) Danville-New London by 27. Lily Fariss led the Panthers, finishing second to Addison Parrott who successfully defended her SEISC girls individual title with a winning run of 18:57.53.
Fariss finished second in 20:25.97, the first of Pekin's six all-conference runners to cross the finish line. Lauren Derscheid came home in fifth place in 20:56.3 to earn all-conference honors while Lauren Steigleder, running in her first SEISC race, finished seventh in 21:25.67 to place among the top 15 all-conference female runners.
Faith Neeley earned all-conference honors for the Van Buren County girls, finishing ninth in 21:13.5. Audrey Fariss (10th in 21:39.1), Sarah Eubanks (13th in 22:21.55) and Mia Clark (14th in 22:29.66) also earned all-SEISC honors for the Panther girls.
Brady Millikin matched former Pekin teammate Colten Glosser in becoming a two-time SEISC boys conference champion, edging Danville-New London's Ty Carr by 1.15 seconds. Millikin led a trio of Pekin boys to win all-conference honors, finishing with a winning time of 16:07.65.
Top-ranked (2A) Danville-New London beat out No. 5 (1A) Pekin for the SEISC boys team title, 28-65, with six Bears claiming all-conference honors. Millikin was joined by Zach Wise (fourth in 17:06.63) and Isaac Gentry (14th in 18:09.31) in finishing as all-SEISC athletes for the Panthers.
Gavin Grove earned all-conference honors for the Cardinal boys, finishing 10th in 17:51.08 as the Comets scored 171 points to place seventh in the SEISC meet. Ian Peacock claimed the final all-conference honor of the boys race, finishing 15th to lead Van Buren County in 18:14.53 just over two seconds ahead of Cardinal's Gunner Zugg and four seconds ahead of Pekin freshman Jaedon Wolver.
The Cardinal girls finished third as a team in the SEISC with 89 points. Alexia McClure led the Comets to a team-best finish in the conference meet with a 17th-place run of 23:10.91.