MORNING SUN — Chloe Glosser took full advantage of her first chance to win a high school conference championship on Thursday.
Glosser pulled away from Danville-New London freshman Alaina Gourley by 28 seconds, winning the Southeast Iowa Superconference girls' individual cross-country title at Twin Lakes Golf Course. Glosser's winning run of 20:12.4 led sixth-ranked (1A) Pekin to the SEISC team championship with 25 points with five runners earning all-conference honors.
Lauren Steigleder earned all-conference honors for the Pekin girls, finishing third in 21:04.2. Brooke Miller edged Panther teammate Brooke Miller by 9.5 seconds for sixth place in 23:34.9, earning all-conference honors in her first year out for the sport.
Brooke Sylvester finished 10th for the Pekin girls in 23:22, edging West Burlington-Notre Dame junior Hadley Augustine by 0.6 seconds for the all-conference honors. Van Buren County freshman Rylee Philips also secured all-conference honors, finishing ninth in 23:15.9.
Pekin sophomore Brady McWhirter placed fifth for the Pekin boys, crossing the finish line in 17:36.7 to earn all-conference honors leading the Panthers to a ninth-place finish with 199 points. The Van Buren County boys scored 242 points, finishing 10th as a team with freshman Lincoln Bainbridge earning all-conference honors for the Warriors crossing the finish line in 18:15.5 to place ninth in the boys race.
