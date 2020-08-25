KNOXVILLE — The Pekin cross-country program got another promising season off to a successful start on Monday at Knoxville High School’s Early Bird meet.
The fourth-ranked (1A) Panther girls had the top three runners cross the finish line while placing six runners in the top 10, winning the team title easily with 19 points. The ninth-ranked (1A) Pekin boys, however, had to battle right to the end to hold off Fairfield by a single point (42-43) with freshman Ben Guise edging out Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Reilly Flaig by three seconds, keeping the Panthers from dropping into a tie with the Trojans had Flaig been able to pass Guise for 23rd.
Had that pass happened, Fairfield would have won the boys team title on a tiebreaker after bringing in six runners in the top 20. Alex Forrest provided the Trojans with a winning individual start to the season edging out Brady Millikin, ranked sixth individually among all 1A runners, by 12 seconds with a winning time of 17:48 for the Fairfield senior.
Zack Wise (19:52) and Isaac Gentry (20:11) both came home in the top 10 for the Pekin boys with Wise placing fifth while Gentry, in his high school cross-country debut, placed seventh. Kaidyn Mickels placed eighth for Fairfield in 20:24 to keep the Trojans close in the team standings.
The EBF boys finished fourth as a team with 98 points. Jackson Sheldon led the Rockets with a 14th-place run at Knoxville, finishing ahead of three Fairfield runners (Brecken Courtright, Gavin Van Veen, Jacob Bland) in a time of 21:12. Another Pekin freshman, Jaedon Wolver, finished 13 seconds ahead of the EBF senior to help the Panthers secure the team title.
Lauren Derschied picked up the season-opening win in the girls race for Pekin. The junior paced the Panthers in a time of 22:38.
Lauren Steigleder had an impressive debut for the Pekin girls. The freshman finished second to Derscheid in 23:01. Sarah Eubanks capped a top-three sweep for the Panthers with a third-place run of 23:49.
Malena Bloomquist led the Fairfield girls in her varsity debut, finishing fourth overall in 24:40. Senior teammate Kelsey Pacha was fifth for the Trojans in 25 minutes even.
The EBF girls scored 119 points, placing fifth as a team. The Rockets also had a freshman that led the charge with Abby Jager finishing 19th in 28:34 in her first high school race.