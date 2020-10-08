OTTUMWA — It wasn't just a trophy that the Ottumwa girls cross-country team was after on Thursday at Waterworks Park.
It was a free breakfast from the coaches that helped inspire the Bulldogs to earn the first team title of the season.
"Our coaches told us we'd get donuts if we won," Ottumwa senior captain Lina Newland said.
It was twice as nice for the Ottumwa cross-country program on Thursday in the rescheduled Fairfield Invitational, a meet that was originally rained out back on Sept. 10. Meghan Coulter's second varsity win helped lead the Bulldog girls to a 25-point win over Chariton (26-51) while the OHS boys won a tight four-team battle with six runners placing in the top 20 to edge Fort Madison by five (44-49) despite a 1-2 finish in the race by Bloodhound teammates Will Gager and Austin Miller.
"We're at that point of the season when you've got just a couple of meets left and you either get better or you get worse," Ottumwa head boys cross-country coach Jeff Smith said. "If you're not putting 100 percent into it, the season is starting to get old for some guys. They're ready to get it over with. If you can feel yourself getting better, you're motivated more.
"You either go one way or the other. You don't stay the same at this point of the season. Earning a team win sure gives us some motivation to keep going in the right direction."
Following in Gager and Miller were Ottumwa teammates Asa Canny and Max Thomason, starting the run to the win for the OHS boys. Canny placed third in 18:02.95, just over 17 seconds off Gager's race-winning pace, while Thomason came across the finish line in 18:28.27.
Burlington teammates Samuel Morehead and Will Neises surrounded Fairfield's top runner, Alex Forrest, who placed sixth in 18:37.17. Anthony Barnes placed eighth for the Bloodhounds while Gavin Van Veen placed ninth for the Trojans in 18:52.78, giving Fairfield an outside shot at taking the team title at home.
"We were kind of flat in our last meet on Monday at Hillcrest Academy. We didn't look very good as a team," Fairfield head cross-country coach Jerrod Belzer said. "This was a great bounce back for us. We looked really strong top to bottom. All of our guys looked really good. We had a really good pack right near the front of the field."
That pack of Trojans, however, would come too late in the race to overtake the Bulldogs, Bloodhounds or Grayhounds as Fairfield finished fourth despite scoring just 62 points with five runners in the top 20. Ottumwa's pack would take command with Jacob Mellin finishing 10th in 18:58.13, Mason Young placing 13th in 19:22.05 and Anthony Reyman finishing 14th in 19:27.95.
Hayden Wolfe gave Fort Madison a chance to take the team title, finishing 15th in 19:29.29. Seven more runners including Ottumwa's Gatlin Menninga, Fairfield teammates Blake Holden and Brecken Courtright and the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont tandem of Sam Seddon and Jackson Sheldon would all cross the finish line ahead of Carson Rashid, the fifth and final Bloodhound to score five spots and 37 seconds outside of what would have been a team title-clinching run.
"I'm glad we got to run this meet. We were supposed to be at Des Moines East, so without this meet we would have had two weeks off," Smith said. "It was good to get a meet in. I'm pleased overall. We like this course. We run pretty well when we come here. It was a great night to run."
Coulter felt the same way after earning her second win of the season, joining freshman teammate Jasmine Luedtke in the first 1-2 finish for the OHS teammates. Unlike Coulter's previous win at Oskaloosa, this run came with very little drama as the Bulldog senior finished the race in 20:58.21, over 90 seconds ahead of Luedtke.
"When we came over the first hill, I actually whispered to Jasmine that we were going to finish 1-2," Coulter said. "I knew that she would have the motivation to stay up there. I knew she would have the confidence to stay right behind me. When I turned around and saw she was going to be the next runner to finish, I was so happy that we had that strength to finish together back-to-back in front of everyone."
Mellin finished fifth in 23:08.56. Newland, meanwhile, ran past Fairfield's Carley Seeley at the finish line to take seventh place in 23:20.36.
"Knowing that we had a chance to win, I couldn't let the team down," Newland said. "If it came down to one point to decide it, I didn't want that one point to be my fault that it didn't go in our favor."
The Fairfield girls finished fourth with 105 points, edging out EBF by two. Shelby Akers led the Rocket girls with a 16th-place run of 25:00.87 while the EBF boys, led by Seddon and Sheldon, finished fifth with 140 points.
With the Des Moines Public Schools still out of competition this month, there will be no CIML Metro Conference meet next week in Des Moines. Instead, Ottumwa will compete at the Iowa State Course in Ames running in the CIML Iowa Conference meet next Thursday.
"It should be a really competitive meet. Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Mason City, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown will all be there," Ottumwa head girls cross-country coach Kristin Mitchell said. "It should be a very good meet to get us prepared for the state-qualifying meet. It's kind of a toss-up where we'll end up. That meet is like March Madness. Anything can happen. People come out of nowhere and do great things. We're hoping to be one of those teams this year."