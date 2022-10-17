FAIRFIELD — Three times this season, the Fairfield and Fort Madison girls cross-country teams have ran at the same meet.
Three times this season, the Trojans have failed to top the Bloodhounds.
In fact, Fairfield head coach Jerrod Belzer didn't sugarcoat it.
"We haven't come close to touching Fort Madison all year," Belzer said. "We haven't been close."
That changed on Thursday at the Southeast Conference cross-country meet. All-conference runs by Carley Seeley and Malena Bloomquist led the charge by the Trojans past the Bloodhounds, giving Fairfield a second-place finish in the conference behind eighth-ranked (3A) Washington with 57 points, beating Fort Madison by 16 on the same Waterworks Park course were Fort Madison beat out Fairfield by 55 points back on Sept. 8.
"I knew back at the beginning of the season that this was a young team that had a lot of work to do," Belzer said. "They are running at their best right now, but I knew it was going to take some time to get here. I can't say enough about these girls and how much they believed in themselves. They stepped it up. This is very much a step forward for us."
Seeley and Bloomquist pushed themselves over the five-kilometer race, running well within the top 10. Seeley ultimately edged Bloomquist by 5.86 seconds for sixth place, finishing the race in 21:03.43.
"Malena kind of got me around the first mile," Seeley said. "After that, our feeling was that we push each other every day, so we might as well push each other a little more. We ran together throughout that entire second lap."
Bloomquist, the younger sister of Fairfield's former Southeast Conference champion Ashley Bloomquist, followed Seeley home to the finish to earn her second all-conference medal in three years. The younger Bloomquist pulled away from Washington sophomore Kendall Hinrichsen by nearly 10 seconds, finishing seventh in 21:09.29.
"Earning all-conference honors was always a big goal of Ashley's," Bloomquist said. "I think she'd be proud of me. We love supporting each other."
Washington locked up the Southeast Conference girls cross-country team title early with six runners finishing in the top 10. Fort Madison freshman Avery Rump won the individual conference title as the only female runner to break 20 minutes, crossing the finish line in 19:56.05.
Having been beaten Fairfield by just over 41 points on average in three previous meets, Fort Madison led the Trojans by seven points after each team posted a pair of top-10 all-conference finishes. Fairfield's depth would overcome the Bloodhounds in the fourth meeting between the teams with Paige Bisgard (13th in 22:04.97), Makenzie Kraemer (14th in 22:15.34) and Caroline Van Pelt (17th in 22:21.63) rallying the Trojans past a Bloodhound squad that featured just three runners in the top 20.
"With how young we are and how we had our training program set up for this season, I knew this would be a season where there would be some delayed gratification," Belzer said. "I know it can be hard for the kids. They see other teams that we've been up against a few times that have been out in front of us throughout the season. The girls just bought into what we do. They've been patient and they've done all the training we've asked them to do."
The battle for the boys Southeast Conference title was much more competitive as the Washington completed the team championship sweep, edging Fort Madison by just three points (43-46) led by a winning run of 16:40.06 by junior Micah Rees. Four different schools had all-conference runners as a pack of runners, including Fairfield junior Nate Konczal, pushed the pace early in the race.
"I think I started out a little too fast. There's a goal time we have at the start and I was 30 seconds ahead of it," said Konczal after leading the Trojans with a 14th-place run of 18:11.69. "That second lap going up the hill is when I really started to feel that early push. That's when the pack started pulling away from me."
Dayton Mauck (17th in 18:27.54), Riley Perkins (18th in 18:34.28) and Ben Boatright (20th in 18:46.89) locked up a fifth-place finish for the Fairfield boys, locking up 114 total points. The Fairfield runners will head to Washington on Wednesday to run in the Class 3A state qualifying race at 4 p.m.
"We've got some kids that will be running with a purpose not just to finish the season, but with a chance to do something special," Belzer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.