BURLINGTON – Brady McWhirter, Gavin Van Veen and Kaidyn Mickels crossed the finish line within 14 seconds of each other, earning all-Southeast Conference honors as the Fairfield boys cross-country team finished second as a team with 51 points.
Washington edged out the Trojan boys for the Southeast Conference team title, finishing nine points and a total of 66 seconds ahead of the Fairfield runners. The Demons were led by the top two runners in the boys race as Lance Sobaski edged Washington teammate Micah Rees by 23 seconds, winning the individual conference title in 16:32.
Burlington junior Samuel Morehead placed third in the boys race in 17:07, leading the Grayhounds to a fifth-place finish as a team. McWhirter was the first Fairfield runner to finish the conference race, coming in fourth in 17:16 seven seconds ahead of Van Veen and 14 seconds ahead of Mickels as the trio gave the Trojans three runners placing in the top six.
Kelsey Pacha also earned all-conference honors for the Fairfield girls, placing fifth for the Trojans in 21:15. As a team, Fairfield finished fourth with 72 points.
Carley Seeley (14th in 22:29), Malena Bloomquist (17th in 23:24), Makenzie Kraemer (18th in 23:38), Grace Forrest (24th in 24:18) and Coty Engle (33rd in 29:29) rounded out the night for the Fairfield girls in the Southeast Conference meet. Nate Konczal (16th in 18:26), Dayton Mauck (20th in 18:48), Riley Perkins (22nd in 18:49) and Ben Boatright (38th in 21:05) rounded out the night for the Fairfield boys.