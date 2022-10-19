WASHINGTON — With just over a mile to go on Wednesday, nearly a full minute and a handful of runners stood between Carley Seeley and the state cross-country meet.
If the Fairfield junior was going to make a run at qualifying for the 3A girls state race, it would require finding an extra kick to the finish line. For Seeley, finding that extra gear came from remembering who it was she was running for.
"I wanted to lay it all out there for my team," Seeley said. "(Fairfield head cross-country coach Jerrod) Belzer talked with us about that (on Tuesday night). There's no point in not going all out in this race because we had nothing else to lose."
That go-for-broke attitude nearly vaulted Seeley into the state cross-country meet. Ultimately, Seeley finished just three spots and 11.616 seconds shy of the 15th and final spot in the state meet placing 18th to lead the Fairfield girls in a time of 20:39.753 on Wednesday at the Washington Golf and Country Club.
"I needed to be patient during the first mile, mile-and-a-half, to finish the way I did," Seeley said. "Coach Belzer told us to keep a head count. He was telling us what our places here and there. I kind of had an idea where I was, but at the same time I was focused on running a personal record."
Seeley passed nearly 10 runners over the final mile of the race, including junior teammate Malena Bloomquist. After running just behind the pack of runners that were deciding the last of the top 15 individual state qualifying times, Bloomquist faded slightly over the final mile finishing 20th in 21:01.507, just over 33 seconds shy of state.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon won the team title with 41 points, led by regional individual champion Lourdes Mason who finished the girls race in 18:38.647. Washington finished as the regional runner-up, qualifying for state as a team with 60 points, while Center Point-Urbana finished third with 79 points beating Davenport Assumption by 51 for the third and final berth in the state meet as a team.
The Fairfield girls finished sixth overall with 144 points, edging Western Dubuque by four while falling just 12 points short of Fort Madison less than a week after knocking off the Bloodhounds for runner-up in the Southeast Conference meet at Waterworks Park. The Fairfield boys finished ninth with 253 points, ultimately coming up 134 points shy of Fort Madison for the third and final spot at state, with sophomore Dayton Mauck leading the Trojan boys finishing 31st overall in 17:43.347 coming up less than 30 seconds shy of qualifying for state.
"We actually had a deal going into the meet that if any of us qualified for state, we'd all dye our hair bleech blond," Mauck said. "There was a little bit of stress going into this race. We have two juniors and a senior on the team. We wanted it for him. It was definitely a pushing point to go out there and push it a little further at this meet.
"I think this was an awesome step forward for us. We did this exact same thing last year at the conference meet where we all had our personal bests by about a minute each. I think this will make people more confident and realize what they can do."
Just nine seconds behind Mauck was Nate Konczal, who finished 35th for the Fairfield boys in 17:52. Ben Boatright finished 53rd for the Trojans in 18:32 while Riley Perkins finished 59th in 18:58.
"We're very competitive within our team," Mauck said. "We're all super close. We work out five days a week. We play basketball together. We go to team dinners all the time."
Isaiah Hammerand led Western Dubuque to a runner-up finish as a team, winning the individual boys district championship in 15:43.367. Mount Vernon-Lisbon edged Western Dubuque by three points (60-63) for the district team championship.
The Class 3A and 4A boys and girls state cross-country meet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.