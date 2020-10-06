KALONA — Alex Forrest edged sophomore teammate Gavin Van Veen by just over a second to the finish line, finishing 25th in the boys race on Monday at the Hillcrest Academy Invitational. Forrest finished the race in 18:36.44, helping to lead the Trojan boys to a fifth-place finish as a team with 159 points.
Danville-New London won a tight battle with Pella for the boys championship, scoring 43 points to edge the Little Dutch by six with junior teammates Ty Carr (17:06.21) and Alexander Julian (17:10.54) leading the Bears as the top two runners to complete the race. Two-time state qualifier Mason Moore led the Sigourney boys on Monday as the senior placed 29th in the race in 19:07.33.
The Fairfield girls finished with 220 points, placing eighth overall. Malena Bloomquist led the Trojans by finishing 34th in 23:20.78.