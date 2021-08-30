JOHNSTON – In almost three full decades of coaching cross-country, Jeff Smith has never been part of a night like....
Well, simply a night. Period.
"I've been coaching cross-country for 28 years. This is the first evening race I've ever been to," Smith said as the Ottumwa High School cross-country boys and girls opened their season in a truly unique setting on Saturday.
The Bulldog boys, guided by Smith, opened their season finishing eighth in the Johnston Twilight Invitational at the Dragon Lair cross-country course. Ottumwa finished with 248 points and were paced by senior Asa Canny, who led all Bulldog runners by placing 38th overall in a season-opening time of 18:26.2.
"Because it's a new course, we never ran it before and we didn't know how to either pace ourselves or navigate our way around it," Canny said. "We had trouble finding the start line when we got here."
At least for the Ottumwa boys, their race was run to completion with sunlight still available to the runners. For the first time ever, the Ottumwa girls finished a race in the dark of night starting their season opener Saturday night at 8 p.m.
By the time freshman Jasmine Luedtke crossed the finish line, leading the Ottumwa girls to a ninth-place finish as a team with 272 points, darkness had totally set in with the final runners crossing the finish line after 9 p.m. Most of the 270 female runners, including several of Luedtke's OHS teammates, were still on the course navigating the Johnston High School course in almost complete darkness
"I enjoyed running in the night. I think it helped me keep my pace up as temperature went down," Ottumwa freshman Eve Rust said after crossing the finish line with the second-fastest time for the Bulldog girls, finishing 73rd overall in 23:13.5. "There were a couple of spots where I think I might have stumbled a little bit, but it wasn't too bad running in the dark."
Luedtke finished 62nd out of 270 runners, crossing the finish line in 22:54.8 in visable discomfort before being helped back to Ottumwa's camp by her teammates. The state wrestling qualifier in both the girls and boys state tournaments and Fargo Nationals qualifier talked about competing in the unique setting of a cross-country race that ended well after nightfall.
"It's pretty high up there for unique events. This is the first time I've run in the dark," Luedtke said. "This was a unique chance to run in something like this. There's a lot of good teams here. I'm glad we got this chance to come here and run against them.
"It was a little bit challenging. It was a little hard to see at the end of the race as the sun was going down. I was trying to get done as quick as possible because there wasn't a lot of light left when we started, but it was nice to run with the sun not being directly on us the whole time."
Ottumwa head cross-country coach Kristin Mitchell talked about the season-opening performance of the Bulldog girls, which saw all six scoring runners finish within 10 places and three minutes of each other. Besides Luedtke and Rust, Ottumwa's top six female runners featured plenty of young athletes with sophomores Vanessa Simmons (24:41.6) and Mariah Frueh (24:55) bringing in the third and fourth-fastest times for the Bulldog girls on Saturday while freshman Cami Rust added to the scoring with Ottumwa's sixth-fastest time in the meet in 25:54.5.
"We had some really, good surprises. I knew what Eve was capable of seeing her in practice. To see her come on against this field of runners is really exciting," Mitchell said. "That was the best I've seen Jasmine race in a long time. What was great to see was all those girls able to run together for most of the race. I want to be more of a pack team this year with a solid core of runners that can get in front of several runners together. I think this shows we can be a really, solid team if we have that core pack. Looking forward to this season, and the next couple, this shows we have some big things to come."
Canny, of course, is hoping to finally break through for the Ottumwa boys and qualify for the state meet. In a race of over 300 runners, including several that could easily be competing in the 4A state boys race last this fall, Canny was able to get an early glimpse of what it's going to take to finally punch that ticket to Fort Dodge.
"I looked at the clock coming in and felt I hit my average time. Being the first time out on a new course, I was just trying to run it the best I could," Canny said. "There was still some humidity, which played a factor. We were out there kind of struggling at times. I could even feel that in myself, but to come out here running with teams like Ankeny, Urbandale, Johnston, Des Moines Roosevelt and performed to the best of our ability. Some of us can match up. Some can't. That's really where we're at right now."
Xander Proctor brought home Ottumwa's second-fastest time in the boys race, crossing the finish line in 21:57.5. Overall, the later start time was met with positive reviews from the runners in both races coming off an opening week that saw sweltering conditions, forcing several meets including Ottumwa's originally-scheduled season opener at Marshalltown to be cancelled.
"It's a lot nicer later in the day. It definitely helped me a lot to find more energy during the race," Proctor said. "It gave me more motivation to keep going.
"I know there were fortunate here at Johnston, being close to the football field and the school, that they had some lighting that they could use for the course," Smith added. "Who knows? We've had to delay the start of the race at Wildwood an hour due to the heat. This might be something that catches on. This might have been a trail balloon, somewhat, to more cross-country meets taking place at night."