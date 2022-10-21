LEON — In the end, was there ever really a doubt?
The names might have changed, but the tradition continues. For the 19th straight year, the Pekin girls cross-country team will be running at the Iowa High School state championship meet.
Chloe Glosser led sixth-ranked Pekin on Thursday to a regional team championship by finishing third in her first varsity postseason race. Glosser charged her way past junior teammate Lauren Steigleder and three-time state medalist Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars, ultimately finishing just seven seconds behind Madrid freshman Katelyn Brandhorst while Steigleder and the rest of the Panthers outraced the Tigers finishing with 42 total points to win the team title by 29 continuing nearly two full decades of dominance for the program.
"This is probably the most prepared group of girls we've had coming into a state-qualifying meet," Pekin head cross-country coach Davis Eidahl said. "The girls worked at it and gave their best. I'm really pleased with their performance."
Getting back to state for the 19th straight year wasn't quite a certainty with the graduation of four-time state qualifying seniors Lauren Derscheid, Mia Clark, Sarah Eubanks, Zoey Johnson and Emily Laumeyer. In their place were first-year varsity runners like Glosser, who grew up watching older siblings Colten and Kaitlyn run on state-qualifying teams at Pekin.
"I remember as a little kid, I remember think how it would be so cool to make it to state one day," Glosser said. "I finally put my mind to it through seventh and eighth grade. Now, I'm here."
So to is Pekin senior Brooke Miller, who had never given distance running a try before coming out for cross-country this year. On Thursday, Miller was the third-fastest runner for the Panthers beating returning state-qualifying teammate Audrey Fariss by 15 seconds for 12th place helping Pekin overtake Madrid with five runners placing in the top 25 of the girls race.
"I was extremely nervous. When I got done, I didn't place where I thought I would place, so I was a little upset about that," Miller said. "Every person on our team improved. Everyone ran their personal best. Everybody showed up for everybody. Even though I didn't show up with my best, I'm glad my teammates had my back."
As a result, Miller will get to compete for the first time in a state meet. The team will be taking plenty of confidence and their unofficial mascot with them in the form of a Yoda doll given to Miller prior to the start of the season.
"At cross-country camp, we had a runner on the boys team that bought a Yodo stuffed animal. We decided to play a prank on the boys and we took his stuffed animal outside. They bought me this one for my senior gift so I could have one for my own," Miller said. "Now, he's the team mascot. He's going up with us. I'm extremely excited to compete at state."
Brady McWhirter is also headed to state as the lone representative for the Pekin boys. After missing out on qualifying for the 3A state meet as a freshman at Fairfield last fall, McWhirter easily clinched one of the top individual spots in the 1A boys state race on Thursday coming in second in 17:03.12 finishing less than 23 seconds behind Madrid junior Ethan Loutzenheiser.
"I just bombed it at the state qualifying meet last year. To come out here and finish second nearly breaking 17 minutes is exciting," McWhirter said. "My goal was to go to state this year because I knew I had it in me. The offseason training is probably the best I've had. I knew the work I had to put in to get to state. Now, it's paying off."
As a team, the Pekin boys finished fourth with 135 points. North Mahaska claimed the boys state-qualifying team title with 76 points, beating out Madrid who claimed the second ticket to state as a team beating Collin-Maxwell by 10 with 103 points in the meet.
Aly Steil will represent the North Mahaska girls at state in Class 1A after running past Twin Cedars senior Cheyanne Bruns for the 10th and final individual spot in the state meet at the Central Decatur qualifier. Dunkin held on to fourth place, finishing the race in 20:38 as the Twin Cedars senior will be looking for her fourth state cross-country medal in four years next Friday.
"I'm really excited to go back up there. It's always a great experience and something I've worked really hard for," Dunkin said. "It's the last she-bang. I'm just going to go up there and give it 110 percent, see what I can do and hopefully get back in that top 15."
Dunkin will be returning to Fort Dodge to run at Kennedy Park just a few miles away from the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex. Just three months earlier, Dunkin helped Twin Cedars bring home the school's first state softball championship earning all-state and all-tournament honors as the lead-off hitter and starting catcher for the Sabers.
"There's a lot of people that look at us as a small school and don't think we're capable of accomplishing these things," Dunkin said. "That's why we come out to compete. It's going to mean a lot to go back up there to represent my school and my community once again."
