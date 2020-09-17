BLOOMFIELD — Macy Hill came away from a simple piece of advice for anyone coming to run the new disc golf course at Lake Fisher.
“Take the hills,” the Davis County sophomore runner said. “They are what they are. The hills are going to be there for the (South Central) conference meet just like they were today. Don’t worry about them.”
Hill, fittingly, had a success day heading up and down the returning layout of the course at the Lake Fisher Invitational for the 11th-ranked (2A) Mustang girls cross-country team. Running in her first home varsity meet of her career, Hill led sophomore teammates Makayla Bachman and Addison Stuchel across the finish line, helping secure a second straight team championship sweep for the Davis County cross-country teams. The sixth-ranked Mustang boys, on the strength of a 1-2 finish by Carson Shively and Kenny Cronin, beat SCC rival Knoxville by 24 points (22-46) while the Mustang girls best PCM by 25 (25-51).
The busiest week of the season has proven to be the most successful yet for the Davis County cross-country program this season. The teams both have two team titles this week having swept the top honors Tuesday at English Valleys with a third meet coming on Saturday at the Heartland Classic hosted by Central College in Pella.
“It’s like we’re standing outside of a hurricane looking in and we’re about ready to jump in the middle of it,” Davis County head cross-country coach Josh Husted said.
Shively stormed to the front of the field on Thursday in the varsity boys race after finishing third at Knoll Ridge on Tuesday, running 18:10.51 in the process. The state’s fifth-ranked runner in 2A lowered his time two days earlier by nearly a minute, beating Cronin across the finish line by 42 seconds in a time of 17:22 on Thursday.
“I really tried going for what I wanted in this race. The first two of the season didn’t really work out like I had planned,” Shively said. “The race to open the season at Williamsburg was great, but the meet on Tuesday was okay. It was just really hilly and hard to keep a good pace. In this race, it was kind of in-between. It felt good, but it also felt really hard and I still finished with a good time.”
Cronin, ranked just ahead of Shively as the fourth-rated runner in 2A, ran past the rest of the field to secure second place in 18:02. Husted expects the Mustang teammates to continue battling back and forth throughout the season, pushing themselves and the entire Davis County team all the way into contention for conference, district and state championships.
“When Carson ran at English Valleys, he took his shoe off and he had blisters all over his feet. He was still a third-place runner,” Husted said. “This was his day. I was excited for him. I expect Kenny and Carson to keep going back and forth all season. It’s a good rivalry between the two of them. They just keep each other competitive.”
Cronin, like Hill, was coming off a win on Tuesday at Knoll Ridge. The Davis County senior posted a time of 17:04.88 just two days earlier.
“There were a few of us that tried out some different race strategies,” Cronin said. “It was a great day for our team. I think we improved a lot as a team and as a unit.”
The proof of that improvement came shortly after Cronin crossed the finish line. Weston Shively came home in fourth place for the Mustangs in 19:21. David Nash finished seventh in 19:46, two seconds ahead of teammate Brody Humphrey, giving the Mustangs five runners in the top 10 all while finishing the race in under 20 minutes.
“This meet was a lot better for us, competitively, than Tuesday’s meet,” Husted said. “Our boys really came together. I’m seeing so many of our kids, even so many junior varsity runners, that are challenging to be among those top seven runners. We don’t know who it’s going to be from meet to meet.”
The Cardinal boys also continued a successful week, improving on a fifth-place finish at Central Lee on Tuesday by placing third with 127 points on Thursday at Lake Fisher. Gavin Groves, who came within two seconds of his first varsity win on Tuesday, finished fifth for the Comet boys on Thursday in 19:25.
“That was weird leading a race and having that chance to win,” Groves said. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is that I need to pace myself out better. I can’t worry about who’s behind me. I definitely woke up and kicked myself for not putting that extra work in earlier, but I’ll learn a lot from it.”
James Selvy posted a 40th-place finish for the Moulton-Udell boys, edging Eagle freshmen teammates Braydin Shaffer and Nolyn Simkoff to the finish line in just under 28 minutes. Jobie Smith led the Centerville boys at Lake Fisher, finishing 44th overall in 28:15.
The Cardinal girls finished fourth as a team with 136 points on Thursday, led by an 11th-place run from Alexia McClure in 23:43. Tatum Turner posted a seventh-place finish for the Davis County girls in 23:13, edging out Centerville’s Lauren Phillips by five seconds and Mustang teammate Morgan Klaus, who finished 10th in 23:28.
“We’re seeing new athletes among our top seven runners all the time,” Husted said.
Davis County, Knoxville and Centerville will all be back at Lake Fisher later this season when the SCC meet is run in Bloomfield in October. Phillips, who ran past eight runners in the second half of Thursday’s race, hopes to put her knowledge from Lake Fisher into good use when all-conference honors will be on the line.
“It was a tough course, but I think it gives us an advantage against a lot of teams that haven’t run here,” Phillips said. “I think it’s good to run a course more than once. You get a feel for it, you know you’re way around, you know where the easier parts of the course are and where the hardest parts are. I hope that helps in the conference race, but you never know what might happen.”