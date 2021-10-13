MONTEZUMA – Sigourney freshman Reanah Utterback continued an impressive and busy fall on Tuesday, earning all-conference honors in her first South Iowa Cedar League run for the Sigourney High School girls cross-country team.
Utterback finished seventh at the Big Springs Shooting Complex, crossing the finish line for the Savages in 24:19.64 to crack the top 10. Joey Glandon led the Sigourney boys in the SICL meet, placing 22nd in 21:11.47 while freshman teammate Dawson Meyer placed 51st in 28:33.33.
The all-SICL honor is the most recent athletic accomplishment this fall for Utterback. The Sigourney freshman secured the only sudden victory of the 'Night of Conflict' against Underwood’s Molly Allen, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime before connecting on a takedown midway through the extra period to score one of the most exciting wins two weeks earlier at the showcase of high school male and female statewide wrestling talent.
Utterback wasn't the only area female wrestler and cross-country standout to shine at the Night of Conflict. Ottumwa sophomore Jasmine Luedtke also rallied from an early 2-0 deficit against Nebraska's Sophia Schultz, scoring a second-period pin in Sioux City.